Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja claims 7 wickets in comeback match for Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu

Jadeja, who is a part of the India squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was drafted into the Saurashtra team to test his match fitness ahead of Australia’s tour of India.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 16:38 IST
26 January, 2023 16:38 IST
Ravindra Jadeja after picking up seven wickets in the second innings against Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Thursday.

Ravindra Jadeja after picking up seven wickets in the second innings against Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

Jadeja, who is a part of the India squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was drafted into the Saurashtra team to test his match fitness ahead of Australia’s tour of India.

Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets for 53 runs on Thursday to restrict Tamil Nadu to 133 in the second innings and set Saurashtra a target of 266 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Also Read
Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Day 3: Jadeja picks seven wickets, Saurashtra needs 266 to win; Mumbai, Maharashtra tied in first innings

Making a comeback after a five-month injury break, Jadeja bowled an extended 12-over spell to pick six of his seven scalps, on a pitch which offered spin. He had ended with 1/48 in the first innings.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja contributed 15 runs with the bat, scoring three boundaries before he was caught leg before by Baba Aparajith.

Jadeja, who is a part of the India squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was drafted into the Saurashtra team to test his match fitness ahead of Australia’s tour of India.

The first Test begins on February 9 in Nagpur.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us