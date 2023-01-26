Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets for 53 runs on Thursday to restrict Tamil Nadu to 133 in the second innings and set Saurashtra a target of 266 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Making a comeback after a five-month injury break, Jadeja bowled an extended 12-over spell to pick six of his seven scalps, on a pitch which offered spin. He had ended with 1/48 in the first innings.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja contributed 15 runs with the bat, scoring three boundaries before he was caught leg before by Baba Aparajith.

Jadeja, who is a part of the India squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was drafted into the Saurashtra team to test his match fitness ahead of Australia’s tour of India.

The first Test begins on February 9 in Nagpur.