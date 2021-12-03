All you need to know about Senior Women's Challenger Trophy 2021-22

The 50-over 2021-22 Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy will be played from December 4 to 9 at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground in Vijayawada.

The tournament will feature four teams for the first time, with the standard three-team format making way for a quadrangular series with India A, India B, India C, and India D as the participants.

The 50-over Challenger will return after a gap of a year as the 2019-2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While India Red clinched the 2018-19 title, India Blue remains the most successful team, with five titles from the nine editions held so far since the inaugural 2008-09 season.

The 2021-22 edition will consist of a round robin stage before the top two sides lock horns in the final.

Several stars have been rested for seven-match event, including seven of the eight players who took part in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia earlier this month. Stalwarts Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will also be missing from action.

Shikha Pandey, who lead India Red to the title in 2018-19 and was the leading wicket-taker in that edition, will skipper India C this time.

All-rounder Sneh Rana, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia and pace sensation Pooja Vastrakar will captain India A, India B, and India D, respectively.

Yastika Bhatia (India A), Harleen Deol (India B), Radha Yadav (India C) and Rajeswari Gayakwad (India D) are some other prominent names from the national team who are tipped to light up the tournament.

Domestic 50-over competitions such as the recently concluded Women’s Senior One Day Trophy and the quadrangular Challenger Trophy will serve as preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World scheduled to be held in March 2022 in New Zealand.

On the international arena, the Indian team has tested its skills against South Africa, England, and Australia over the past 12 months in the run-up to the showpiece.

THE SQUADS India A: Sneh Rana (Captain), Shivali Shinde, Lakshmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Mehak Kesar, B. Anusha, S.S. Kalal, Ganga.W, D.D. Kasat, Renuka Singh and Simran Dil Bahadur. India B: Taniya Bhatia (Captain), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Rashi Kanojiya, G. Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Meghna Singh, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor and Ramyashri. India C: Shikha Pandey (Captain), Muskan Malik, Sweta Verma, Shipra Giri, Tarannum Pathan, Arti Devi, Radha Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Anushka Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Priyanka Garkhede, R.R. Saha, Dhara Gujjar, Priya Punia and Aishwarya. India D: Pooja Vastrakar (Captain), Amanjot Kaur, Indrani Roy, K. Prathyoosha, S. Meghana, Divya. G, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel and Ashwini Kumari.

SCHEDULE

India A vs India B December 04 8:50 AM India C vs India D December 04 8:50 AM India A vs India C December 05 8:50 AM India B vs India D December 05 8:50 AM India A vs India D December 07 8:50 AM India B vs India C December 07 8:50 AM

Final: Team 1 vs Team 2, December 09, 2021, 9:30 AM