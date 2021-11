Shams Mulani to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

All-rounder Shams Mulani will Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 8.

Placed in Elite Group B, Mumbai will play its league matches in Thiruvananthapuram from December 8. Mulani had also captained the team when it toured Oman earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with Arman Jaffer, crisis man Siddhesh Lad and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in the squad. The bowling attack will be led by the experienced Dhawal Kulkarni.