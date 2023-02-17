Domestic

Sheldon Jackson completes 6000 runs in Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra during final v Bengal

Jackson became only the third Saurashtra batter to cross the 6000-run mark in Ranji Trophy, behind Sitanshu Kotak and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 12:12 IST
17 February, 2023 12:12 IST
Sheldon Jackson in action. (FILE PHOTO)

Sheldon Jackson in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: PTI

Jackson became only the third Saurashtra batter to cross the 6000-run mark in Ranji Trophy, behind Sitanshu Kotak and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson completed 6000 Ranji Trophy runs during the final against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Jackson reached the landmark in his 85th Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra since his debut in 2011. Jackson is only the third Saurashtra batter to cross the 6000-run mark in Ranji Trophy, behind Sitanshu Kotak and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Also Read
Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Final, Day 2: Sheldon, Vasavada lead SAU past 150; BEN 174 all out

The 36-year-old has racked up his runs with an average above 47. He has also recorded the second-most centuries (18) for Saurashtra in the red-ball tournament behind Pujara.

Jackson was the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra during its title-winning run in the 2019-20 season. The right-hander slammed 806 runs from 10 matches with three tons, including a career-best 186.

Jackson’s first ton (160) of the 2022-23 season came in the semifinal match against Karnataka last week, helping Saurashtra ensure a first-innings lead before scripting a nervy win.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us