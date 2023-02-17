Sheldon Jackson completes 6000 runs in Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra during final v Bengal

Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson completed 6000 Ranji Trophy runs during the final against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Jackson reached the landmark in his 85th Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra since his debut in 2011. Jackson is only the third Saurashtra batter to cross the 6000-run mark in Ranji Trophy, behind Sitanshu Kotak and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The 36-year-old has racked up his runs with an average above 47. He has also recorded the second-most centuries (18) for Saurashtra in the red-ball tournament behind Pujara.

Jackson was the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra during its title-winning run in the 2019-20 season. The right-hander slammed 806 runs from 10 matches with three tons, including a career-best 186.

Jackson’s first ton (160) of the 2022-23 season came in the semifinal match against Karnataka last week, helping Saurashtra ensure a first-innings lead before scripting a nervy win.