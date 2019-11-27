Syed Mushtaq Ali Live Score, T20 Super League: Tamil Nadu to field first against Jharkhand

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Stage.

TOSS: Jharkhand has won the toss and elected to bat.

Jharkhand - Playing XI #TNvJHA @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/XKE0ZKj49P — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 27, 2019

Tamil Nadu - Playing XI #TNvJHA @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/cqzoTTy93e — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 27, 2019

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Wednesday's matches Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand: 09:45 IST

Rajasthan vs Delhi: 13:45 IST

Maharashtra vs Haryana: 14:30 IST

Punjab vs Mumbai: 18:30 IST

Below are the standings in the Super League stage, thus far:

With Haryana being the only team that has sealed a place in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the last day of the Super League phase promises to be an interesting affair. With the possibility of both the groups witnessing a triple tie, the team management of a majority of teams were busy calculating the net run-rate (NRR) besides plotting the downfall of their opposition.

In the more competitive Group B, Karnataka has finished with three wins and loss with NRR of 0.762. Tamil Nadu and Mumbai are on two wins each. There is a possibility of a three-way tie with Karnataka on points if Tamil Nadu and Mumbai win their clashes against Jharkhand and Punjab, respectively, on Wednesday.

With the possibility of three teams on three wins and 12 points each, NRR will decide the winner. In such a scenario, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will hold the edge, since Mumbai got -0.589 while TN has NRR of 0.413.

In Group A, Haryana with three wins has qualified already but the fight for the second place is very tight. On Wednesday, Delhi (0.767) takes on Rajasthan (-0.385) and the winner could end up with eight points, same as Baroda (-0.908) who has finished with the league stage. Maharashtra (-0.597) too can join the fight on eight points if it beats group topper Haryana.

Where to watch?

The matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.