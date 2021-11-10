Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Shreevats Goswami, Geet Puri in Bengal squad for knockout stage

Wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami and left-arm seamer Geet Puri have been included in the Bengal squad for the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Delhi from November 18 onwards.

Goswami and Puri replaced Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ishan Porel respectively. Both Abhimanyu and Porel have been named in the India ‘A’ squad for the tour of South Africa from November 23 to December 9.

The squad: Sudip Chatterjee (capt.), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Abhishek Das, Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Suvankar Bal, Karan Lal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sujit Yadav, Geet Puri, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Alok Pratap Singh, Mohammed Kaif and Sayan Ghosh.