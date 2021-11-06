Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group E: Third win in a row for Delhi, Hyderabad

Delhi and Hyderabad made it three wins in a row in Group E on Saturday to consolidate their lead over other teams in the points table.

Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored his maiden T20 century but couldn’t prevent his team from losing to Hyderabad. Vohra’s unbeaten 106 (64b, 9x4, 5x6) accounted for more than 65 percent of his team’s total even as the rest of the top order proved brittle with no other batter scoring more than 19 runs.

In contrast, Hyderabad’s top order stood rock solid, Hanuma Vihari and Tilak Varma scoring half-centuries. Tanmay Agarwal, the captain, scored a sprightly 34. Varma’s unbeaten 61 (29b, 3x4, 6x6) took the contest away from Chandigarh and took Hyderabad home with an over and two balls to spare.



In Rohtak, Delhi profited by inserting the opposition again, restricting Uttar Pradesh to 108 for 8. UP’s innings began on a positive note as the openers Abhishek Goswami and Madhav Kaushik gathered 53 runs together in 8.3 overs. Seamer Deepak Punia (3 for 15) started the rot soon after and except Rinku Singh and Akshdeep Nath, who added 25 runs for fifth wicket, none of the batters provided much resistance.

Delhi chased down its target in 13.2 overs, Anuj Rawat scoring an attacking 50 (32b, 1x4, 6x6). Dhruv Shorey played second fiddle, scoring 38 (39b, 4x5).

The closest clash of the day in Group E was the afternoon clash between Saurashtra and Uttarakhand in Sultanpur. Uttarakhand came within three runs of posting its first win, finishing on 144 for 7 after being set a target of 147. The veteran Robin Bist was the fulcrum of the innings, scoring an unbeaten 45 (32b, 4x4, 1x6). Swapnil Singh (16 n.o., 6b, 2x4, 1x6) brought the side close after 27 were required to win at the fall of the fifth wicket, in nine deliveries.

Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra, taking two wickets for 21. Sheldon Jackson was the team’s most successful batter, scoring an unbeaten 62 (50b, 5x4, 3x6). Prerak Mankad scored 47 (31b, 7x4).

Brief scores

1. At Rohtak: Uttar Pradesh 108/8 in 20 overs (Deepak Punia 3 for 15) lost to Delhi 109/1 in 13.2 overs (Anuj Rawat 50) by nine wickets.

2. At Sultanpur: Chandigarh 162/5 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 106 n.o.) lost to Hyderabad 163/2 in 18.3 overs (Tilak Varma 61 n.o., Hanuma Vihari 57) by eight wickets.

3. At Sultanpur: Saurashtra 146/3 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 62 n.o., Prerak Mankad 47) beat Uttarakhand 144/5 in 20 overs (Robin Bist 45 n.o.) by two runs.