MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Abhishek, Mandeep power Punjab to final with thumping win over Delhi

Abhishek’s 77-run knock and Mandeep’s unbeaten 63 from 36 balls got the limited crowd on its feet when Punjab chased down an 184-run target with more than an over to spare.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 16:18 IST , MOHALI - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma in action as he plays a shot against Delhi in Mohali on Saturday.
Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma in action as he plays a shot against Delhi in Mohali on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma in action as he plays a shot against Delhi in Mohali on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The claps and hooting in the Punjab dugout grew louder with each thud off Abhishek Sharma and Mandeep Singh’s bat as they helped their team into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 final after beating Delhi by six wickets at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Abhishek’s 77-run knock and Mandeep’s unbeaten 63 from 36 balls got the limited crowd on its feet when Punjab chased down an 184-run target with more than an over to spare.

A cover drive for four got Abhishek going but the situation was such that the opener had to limit his strokeplay after losing three partners inside the PowerPlay.

However, he ensured to keep Punjab in the chase by taking on Delhi’s best bowler of the tournament, Suyash Sharma, hitting him for a six and a four on the first two balls of his spell.

Taking on Suyash made Abhishek and Mandeep’s life easy as Delhi captain Yash Dhull turned to part-timer Ayush Badoni to fill in the overs.

ALSO READ
SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Punjab beats Delhi by 6 wickets, Live Updates

Abhishek and Mandeep regularly found the fence during their 102-run partnership in 58 balls that pushed Delhi out of the game.

The game moved into Punjab’s territory when Mandeep hit Pradeep Sangwan for 21 runs in the 15th over, leaving the equation at just 27 in the last five overs despite Abhishek’s dismissal.

Earlier, Badoni’s 80 off 57 balls got Delhi to 183/7 after being put into bat first on a slow pitch.

His elegant strokes around the ground and four lofted drives over covers for six painted a contrasting picture to his Indian Premier League (IPL) self, where he uses his clever scoops and ramp shots. While those innovative strokes arrived in the final, Badoni churned out more runs from his orthodox game.

However, the rest of Delhi’s batters failed to provide Badoni support. Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Punjab seamer Siddarth Kaul picking up three.

Related stories

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

abhishek sharma /

Mandeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Australia 166/4 (32); Green, Labuschagne rebuild after 2 quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Abhishek, Mandeep power Punjab to final with thumping win over Delhi
    Sahil Mathur
  3. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 78/1 (12); Fakhar, Babar take Pakistan near 100 in 402 chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold with meet record
    Stan Rayan
  5. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: South Africa looks to exploit India’s lack of sixth bowling option, says Bavuma
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Abhishek, Mandeep power Punjab to final with thumping win over Delhi
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 semifinals: Well-balanced Baroda takes on Riyan Parag-inspired Assam
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 semifinals: Abhishek, Suyash in focus as hard-hitting Punjab faces Delhi
    Sahil Mathur
  4. U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy squads announced: Full list of players, schedule, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. From Ratlam to Railways - the challenging journey of ‘record-breaker’ Ashutosh Sharma
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Australia 166/4 (32); Green, Labuschagne rebuild after 2 quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Abhishek, Mandeep power Punjab to final with thumping win over Delhi
    Sahil Mathur
  3. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 78/1 (12); Fakhar, Babar take Pakistan near 100 in 402 chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji loses to Srabani Nanda, Arun wins triple jump gold with meet record
    Stan Rayan
  5. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: South Africa looks to exploit India’s lack of sixth bowling option, says Bavuma
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment