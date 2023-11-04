MagazineBuy Print

SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Kaul strikes early after Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates

SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Punjab vs Delhi Live Cricket score

Published : Nov 04, 2023 10:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Yash Dhull-led Delhi takes on Punjab in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Yash Dhull-led Delhi takes on Punjab in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Yash Dhull-led Delhi takes on Punjab in the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi 19/1 in 2 Overs: Punjab strikes as Siddharth Kaul removes Priyansh, who falls for a 6-ball 13; the over-aggression didn’t work for the opener. Yash Dhull, the skipper, walks in after Priyansh fails to generate power while trying to smack the bowler over the extra cover region. Anmolpreet Singh takes an excellent catch to pack off the opener.

Delhi 14/0 in 1 Over: Priyansh and Anuj Rawat have given a brilliant start, with the former smashing Arshdeep Singh for two consecutive boundaries. Arshdeep is lacking a bit of control as the pacer is yet to hit his rhythm. Short and wide deliveries have been punished as Anuj gets off the mark with a boundary to end the over. 14 runs from the first over with both openers starting in a positive way.

Toss: Punjab opts to bowl first against Delhi

Teams:

Delhi Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat(w), Yash Dhull(c), Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Dev Lakra, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Punjab Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

