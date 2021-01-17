Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar posts fourth straight win

Bihar thrashed Manipur by nine wickets in a Plate Group match to register its fourth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, here on Sunday. Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss and opted to field and the bowlers did well to restrict Manipur to 105 for eight in 20 overs.

Rex Rajkumar (29, 29 balls, 2 fours) made the highest score as other Manipur batsmen struggled to get going.

For Bihar, right-arm medium-pacer Amod Yadav picked up four wickets for 17 runs.

Chasing, opener Shasheem Rathour hammered an unbeaten 60 (40 balls, 7X4s, 2X6s) and shared a 61-run second-wicket stand with Babul Kumar (31 not out, 39 balls, 2 fours) to take Bihar home in 17.1 overs.

In another match, Chandigarh routed Sikkim by 131 runs for its third win to reach 14 points.

Chandigarh is second in the points table behind Bihar (16) after its opening match against Nagaland was abandoned on January 11 due to overnight rain and wet outfield.

There were also victories for Meghalaya and Nagaland on Sunday. The final round of matches would be played on Tuesday.