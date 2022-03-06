Should've batted better in second innings, says TN coach Venkataramana after Jharkhand loss

After showing promise, Tamil Nadu once again failed to qualify for the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy for the fourth straight season.

Speaking after the two-wicket loss to Jharkhand on Sunday, TN head coach Venkataramana said, “We should have batted better in the second innings and that is where the match slipped away. Had we managed to put in another 70 odd runs, things would have been a lot different and a target of 300 would have been very difficult.”

On the failure to get the last six wickets on the final day, the former India off-spinner conceded the spinners could have done better saying, “Definitely, we could have bowled better but the two batters (Saurabh Tiwary and Kumar Kushagra) too played well without taking risks.”

When asked what the team needs to do better in red-ball cricket, the coach felt the team needs to identify an outright quick bowler.

TN has struggled to clean up the lower-order often and even in the last match against Chhattisgarh took 50 overs to remove the last two wickets in the first innings blunting its chance of an outright win.

“As a team, we competed hard this year in all the matches and the players gave their best. With a bit of luck and a few decisions going our way, things could have been different. But an area we need to improve is to find a penetrative fast bowler with good pace, who can add more teeth to the attack,” said Venkataramana.