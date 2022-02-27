Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu falls short of innings victory over Chhattisgarh After taking a 166-run lead, TN enforced the follow on and managed to get eight wickets in Chhattisgarh’s second innings but ran out of overs in the end and had to settle for three points. S. Dipak Ragav Guwahati 27 February, 2022 18:59 IST FILE PHOTO: Baba Aparajith's all-round efforts went in vain as Chhattisgarh held Tamil Nadu to a draw. - The Hindu Archives S. Dipak Ragav Guwahati 27 February, 2022 18:59 IST It was a case of so near yet so far for Tamil Nadu as it fell short by the slimmest of margins from getting an innings victory on the final day of play against Chhattisgarh in the second round Ranji Trophy match on Sunday.After taking a 166-run lead, TN enforced the follow on and managed to get eight wickets in Chhattisgarh’s second innings but ran out of overs in the end and had to settle for three points.Earlier, Chhattisgarh resumed at 261 for eight in its first innings and needed another 59 runs to avoid the follow on. Skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia (170, 380b, 15x4, 2x6) and Veer Pratap Singh who frustrated the TN bowlers on day three picked up from where they left off in the first hour of play.The duo added 83-runs for the ninth-wicket stand until Aparajith removed both the players, leg-before wicket. TN found immediate success in the second innings when left-arm spinner M Siddharth had opener Akhil Herwadkar caught at short mid-on before Chhattisgarh steadied things till lunch.READ | Ranji trophy: Kotian, Mulani star in Mumbai's comeback win over Goa After the break, things started to turn in TN’s favour. Aparajith struck twice in quick succession removing Ashutosh Singh -- caught at short-leg -- and Ajay Mandal, who was bowled with a delivery turning away from the left-hander. Sai Kishore then struck immediately from the other end, having Amandeep Khare caught behind. When Siddharth had Sanidhya Hurkat caught at bat-pad, Chhattisgarh was struggling at 65 for five with 47 overs to go. It was once again left to skipper Bhatia (43 n.o.), who along with Shashank Singh (67) blunted the TN spin attack with some sensible batting. Shashank was the aggressor in the 94-run stand taking on the spinners by hitting six boundaries and five sixes. ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I Once again, TN’s inability to clean up the lower-order came to haunt it again despite skipper Vijay Shankar trying every resource at his disposal. The slow nature of the pitch and a lack of bounce meant batting was not difficult with edges falling short of slips and the close-in fielders. Sai Kishore and Aparajith were the most impressive bowlers on the day with the former getting some turn and bounce on odd occasions. Just as the match was heading towards a draw, Sai chipped in with two wickets, removing Shashank and Veer Pratap but by then it was too late. The scoresTamil Nadu (1st innings): 470/9 declaredChhattisgarh (1st innings): Akhil Herwadkar lbw b Sai Kishore 11, Sanidhya Hurkat lbw b Siddharth 6, Ashutosh Singh c Kaushik b Mohammed 9, Harpreet Singh Bhatia lbw b Aparajith 170, Amandeep Khare c Indrajith b Sai Kishore 23, Sumit Ruikar lbw b Siddharth 0, Shashank Singh c Suryapprakash b Sai Kishore 2, Ajay Mandal c Jagadeesan b Aparajith 35, Mohammed Hussain lbw b Sai Kishore 0, Veer Pratap Singh lbw b Aparajith 25, Ravi Kiran not out 0Extras (b-23): 23Total (in 133.3 overs): 304Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-24, 3-40, 4-98, 5-99, 6-118, 7-201, 8-208, 9-291Tamil Nadu Bowling: Warrier 18-4-60-0, Siddharth 26-10-55-2, Sai Kishore 41-15-68-4, Mohammed 10-5-17-1, Aparajith 29.3-11-55-3, Vijay Shankar 3-1-9-0, Shahrukh 5-0-13-0, Kaushik 1-0-4-0Chhattisgarh (2nd innings Follow-on): Akhil Herwadkar c Vijay Shankar b Siddharth 1, Sanidhya Hurkat c L Suryapprakash b M Siddharth 25, Ashutosh Singh c Kaushik b Aparajith 16, Ajay Mandal b Aparajith 4, Amandeep Khare c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 1, Shashank Singh c Indrajith b Sai Kishore 67, Harpreet Singh Bhatia not out 43, Veer Pratap Singh c Suryapprakash b Sai Kishore 0, Mohammed Hussain lbw Siddharth 0, Sumit Ruikar not out 4Extras (b-8, lb-2, w-1): 7Total (for eight wickets in 76 overs): 172Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-35, 3-45, 4-46, 5-65, 6-159, 7-163, 8-168Tamil Nadu bowling: Sandeep Warrier 5-0-19-0, Siddharth 17-6-48-3, Sai Kishore 26-15-44-3, Aparajith 19-7-24-2, Shahrukh Khan 4-2-5-0, Kaushik 5-1-22-0.Match drawn. TN took the first-innings lead. Points: TN 3(6); Chhattisgarh 1 (7). Man-of-the-match: B. Aparajith (TN). Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :