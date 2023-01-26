Six stitches, injections, painkillers - Kotian battles searing pain to register inspirational knock against Maharashtra

Mumbai may or may not qualify for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy this season, but the efforts of Tanush Kotian will be remembered by cricket enthusiasts for a long time.

Maybe years from now, when one looks at the scoreboard of the last group league stage fixture between Mumbai and Maharashtra, it will show Kotian was bowled by Vicky Ostwal for 93, but the circumstances under which Kotian scored those invaluable runs will perhaps remain merely a footnote.

But the 100-odd spectators, who turned up at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, witnessed how a young cricketer batted for hours despite getting six stitches on the palm of his right hand.

On the first day of the game, Kotian attempted a return catch of Kedar Jadhav, but the ball hit his hand, forcing the 24-year-old to be out of action for almost a couple of days.

But on the third day morning, as Mumbai struggled to chase Maharashtra’s first innings total of 384, Kotian walked out to bat, popping pain-killers. He batted unflinchingly, without giving any idea to the opponents of his pain. Rather, he started aggressively with a boundary and a six.

As the day progressed, Kotian only grew stronger and looked more determined.

First, he forged a partnership with centurion Prasad Pawar and after the latter’s dismissal, took the onus on himself to guide Mumbai to level Maharashtra’s first-innings total. “It was difficult initially to bat with those stitches. But it’s okay, I managed,” Kotian said after the day’s play.

When Kotian walked out to bat, Pawar asked him whether he would need any help. But the spinner all-rounder knew that he would be able to bear the pain for the sake of his team. “PP (Pawar) asked me if I was feeling alright, but I told him not to think too much. Jitna bhi ho sakey main bindaas khelunga (I will play to the best of my ability without thinking so much),” Kotian said about his conversation with Pawar.

“I wanted to play my shots despite the pain. It was clear in my head that I would bat as long as I can since the team needs me, and if the pain shot up, I was ready to take injections and still bat on.”

As the day progressed, Kotian felt better, and at lunch, the team doctors gave him a few medicines that helped him to bat on in the next session. “Initially, I thought of taking an injection before walking out to bat, but I changed my mind since I mostly play with the bottom hand and taking an injection could numb that spot. So, the idea was to see how I feel and then take a call accordingly.”

As he spent some time at the crease, he looked comfortable. “Even earlier, I have played in such crucial situations for Mumbai, so I knew that I would be able to turn things around. The idea was to stay on at the crease, and as I settled in, I did not even think about the pain.”

While he was dejected to have not been able to take that coveted first-innings lead for Mumbai, Kotian believes that the home team still has a chance of an outright win if the morning session of the final day goes in its favour.

This was his sixth first-class half-century, and in the past as well, Kotian has braved injuries to deliver for Mumbai. Having grown up in a cricketing family - his father is a former local cricketer - Tanush knows that such challenges come in a player’s career, and it is important to shrug off the disappointments and put the best foot forward.