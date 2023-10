U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy squads announced: Full list of players, schedule, dates, venues

The Men’s U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2023 will be held from November 3 to 9 in Guwahati. The Junior Cricket Committee picked the squads for the four-team tournament on Tuesday.

The tournament will be played in a single round-robin format followed by a knockout match for the third-fourth place. The event will have a total of seven matches played across two venues in Guwahati.

THE SQUADS

India A squad: Arshin Kulkarni (VC), S. A. Yadav, Innesh Mahajan, Sanyog Bhagwath, Raj Limbani, Umar Khan, Saumy Kumar Pandey (C), Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan, Ronit Patel, Kiran Chormale, Madhava Prasad, Sohan Jamale, Nischith Pai.

India B squad: Musheer Khan (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Praval Pratap Singh, V. S. Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie (VC), Md. Ali, Govind Pai, Digvijay Patil, Andre Siddharth, Vikas Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Yudhajit Guha.

India C squad: Adarsh Singh (VC), Yashu Pradhan, Dheeraj Goud, Naman Tiwari, Pratham Maheshwari, Murugan Abhishek, P Vignesh, Sachin Dhas, Pratham Jachak, Kartik, Priyanshu Moliya (C), Abhigyan Kundu, Nishanth S, Prem.

India D squad: Rudra Mayur Patel, Sahil Parakh, Anurag Kawade, Dhanush Gowda, Deependra Singh, Lakshya Sherawat, Dheeraj Gowda (VC), Uday Saharan (C), Manan Bhat, Nutun, Vikalp Tiwari, Ashirwad Swain, Sreeraj Pattanaik, Jayanth Goyat.

THE SCHEDULE

November 3, 2023: Round 1 – India A vs India B – Ground 1

November 3, 2023: Round 1 – India C vs India D – Ground 2

November 5, 2023: Round 2 – India A vs India D – Ground 2

November 5, 2023: Round 2 – India C vs India B – Ground 1

November 7, 2023: Round 3 – India A vs India C – Ground 1

November 7, 2023: Round 1 – India B vs India D – Ground 2

November 9, 2023: Third/Fourth place – To be determined