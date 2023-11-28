MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

V Koushik: Compensating pace with ‘right lengths’ to lead the Karnataka seam attack

While he admits he does not have pace, Karnataka’s V Koushik has worked on movement and length to become a part of Karnataka’s pace trinity along with Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 20:16 IST , AHMEDABAD - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Over the three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season, Koushik has wielded his weapons to great effect, picking eight wickets in three games.
Over the three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season, Koushik has wielded his weapons to great effect, picking eight wickets in three games. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Over the three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season, Koushik has wielded his weapons to great effect, picking eight wickets in three games. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

V Koushik, Karnataka’s most prolific pacer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, is candid in admitting he does not have pace.

His gentle trot to the popping crease bears no resemblance to the ferocity that is often associated with his kind. There is no vertical leap either as he hunches back to load his delivery and roll his arm over. His trick only works once the ball pitches, which Anuj Rawat discovered at the expense of his wicket on Monday when Delhi faced Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

“The first one (Anuj Rawat) came in after pitching. The conditions were a little overcast, and we were lucky enough to win the toss and bowl,” said Koushik after setting up his team’s six-wicket victory.

A few overs later, Himmat Singh, a right-handed batter, anticipated the ball to move away from him and shuffled across. It was enterprising of him, given how Koushik had foxed Rawat. But this one seamed in too. Himmat was on his way by the time the umpire’s finger went up. Koushik prised his third wicket, Lalit Yadav, with another delivery that moved in to sound the timber.

ALSO READ
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Pacers, Padikkal help Karnataka make it three in three with six-wicket win against Delhi

“The one which moves away from the right-hander is my stock delivery,” said Koushik. The other one he has picked up over the years.

Over the three matches, Koushik has wielded his weapons to great effect, picking eight wickets in three games.

Along with the movement, it is Koushik’s length that sets the trap - the right measure to entice the batter into a drive yet also allow the ball enough distance to change trajectory after landing. In this corridor, Koushik operates like clockwork yet still manages to be efficiently deceptive.

“To be honest, there is less bounce here. Last year, we played most of the matches in the main stadium. This one is quite a different wicket; black soil, and there is not much bounce. Just preparing myself to hit the right lengths every time I bowl,” said Koushik.

ALSO READ
IPL 2024: Retained by SRH, Sanvir Singh banking on honing all-round skills and visualising match situations to succeed

Along with Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar, Koushik has brought up a pace trinity, which has proved vital reinforcement for a Karnataka side looking to end the state’s barren run. Of the 30 wickets Karnataka has taken in this Vijay Hazare Trophy edition, 21 have been between the three.

“We are three different kinds of bowlers. Vidwath is someone who can swing the ball and hit the right length. I do not have much pace, I stick to the right length. That is my strength. Vyshak coming at first change is a little quicker in the air. It’s a combination of the three different bowlers peaking at the right time for Karnataka,” said Koushik.

Whether other teams are intimidated by the trio, Koushik said, “I hope so. They will be watching us. That is what the advantage is, they [batters] do not have that resting space. Every time there is one fresh bowler who comes and hits the right lengths.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Vasuki Koushik /

Vidwath Kaverappa /

Vyshak Vijaykumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: India 143/3 (15); Half century for Gaikwad;
    Team Sportstar
  2. V Koushik: Compensating pace with ‘right lengths’ to lead the Karnataka seam attack
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Former England and Everton defender Phil Jagielka retires
    AFP
  4. Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King
    PTI
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup: France enters final after beating Mali 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. V Koushik: Compensating pace with ‘right lengths’ to lead the Karnataka seam attack
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Defending champion Saurashtra stunned by unfancied Tripura
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Warrier, Natarajan dismantle Bengal to set up Tamil Nadu’s five-wicket win
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Darshan Nalkande’s five-wicket haul helps Vidarbha beat Maharashtra
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Pacers, Padikkal help Karnataka make it three in three with six-wicket win against Delhi
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates, 3rd T20: India 143/3 (15); Half century for Gaikwad;
    Team Sportstar
  2. V Koushik: Compensating pace with ‘right lengths’ to lead the Karnataka seam attack
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Former England and Everton defender Phil Jagielka retires
    AFP
  4. Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King
    PTI
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup: France enters final after beating Mali 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment