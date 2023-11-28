V Koushik: Compensating pace with ‘right lengths’ to lead the Karnataka seam attack

V Koushik, Karnataka’s most prolific pacer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, is candid in admitting he does not have pace.

His gentle trot to the popping crease bears no resemblance to the ferocity that is often associated with his kind. There is no vertical leap either as he hunches back to load his delivery and roll his arm over. His trick only works once the ball pitches, which Anuj Rawat discovered at the expense of his wicket on Monday when Delhi faced Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

“The first one (Anuj Rawat) came in after pitching. The conditions were a little overcast, and we were lucky enough to win the toss and bowl,” said Koushik after setting up his team’s six-wicket victory.

A few overs later, Himmat Singh, a right-handed batter, anticipated the ball to move away from him and shuffled across. It was enterprising of him, given how Koushik had foxed Rawat. But this one seamed in too. Himmat was on his way by the time the umpire’s finger went up. Koushik prised his third wicket, Lalit Yadav, with another delivery that moved in to sound the timber.

“The one which moves away from the right-hander is my stock delivery,” said Koushik. The other one he has picked up over the years.

Over the three matches, Koushik has wielded his weapons to great effect, picking eight wickets in three games.

Along with the movement, it is Koushik’s length that sets the trap - the right measure to entice the batter into a drive yet also allow the ball enough distance to change trajectory after landing. In this corridor, Koushik operates like clockwork yet still manages to be efficiently deceptive.

“To be honest, there is less bounce here. Last year, we played most of the matches in the main stadium. This one is quite a different wicket; black soil, and there is not much bounce. Just preparing myself to hit the right lengths every time I bowl,” said Koushik.

Along with Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar, Koushik has brought up a pace trinity, which has proved vital reinforcement for a Karnataka side looking to end the state’s barren run. Of the 30 wickets Karnataka has taken in this Vijay Hazare Trophy edition, 21 have been between the three.

“We are three different kinds of bowlers. Vidwath is someone who can swing the ball and hit the right length. I do not have much pace, I stick to the right length. That is my strength. Vyshak coming at first change is a little quicker in the air. It’s a combination of the three different bowlers peaking at the right time for Karnataka,” said Koushik.

Whether other teams are intimidated by the trio, Koushik said, “I hope so. They will be watching us. That is what the advantage is, they [batters] do not have that resting space. Every time there is one fresh bowler who comes and hits the right lengths.”