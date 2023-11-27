Gujarat wicketkeeper Urvil Patel smashed the second-fastest List A hundred by an Indian in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh on Monday.

Featuring in his first List A game since 2018, Patel slammed a quickfire 41-ball ton in a 160-run chase while opening the batting. His innings comprised seven sixes and nine fours as Gujarat chased down the total in just 13 overs.

The 25-year-old, who made his debut in 2018, held a previous best of 29 across nine innings.

Patel is now one of just three Indians to record a List A ton under 50 balls. Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan holds the record for the quickest ton among Indians, a 40-ball hundred for Baroda in the 2009-10 season. Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma registered a 42-ball ton against Madhya Pradesh in the 2020-21 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Overall, Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk recorded the quickest List A ton off 29 balls for South Australia a Marsh Cup match against Tasmania in October 2023.

Urvil was part of the Gujarat Titans squad for the IPL 2023 season and was released by the franchise on Sunday ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, slated to take place on December 19.

Fastest List A hundreds by Indians (balls)

40 balls - Yusuf Pathan - Baroda v Maharashtra - 2009-10

41 - Urvil Patel - Gujarat vs Arunachal Pradesh - 2023*

42 - Abhishek Sharma - Punjab v Madhya Pradesh - 2020-21

50 - Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai v Puducherry - 2020-21

52 - Virat Kohli - India v Australia - 2013

54 - Sachin Tendulkar - Wills’ XI v Hyderabad - 1995-96