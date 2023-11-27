  • 40 balls - Yusuf Pathan - Baroda v Maharashtra - 2009-10
  • 41 - Urvil Patel - Gujarat vs Arunachal Pradesh - 2023*
  • 42 - Abhishek Sharma - Punjab v Madhya Pradesh - 2020-21
  • 50 - Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai v Puducherry - 2020-21
  • 52 - Virat Kohli - India v Australia - 2013
  • 54 - Sachin Tendulkar - Wills’ XI v Hyderabad - 1995-96