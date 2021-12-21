Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu decimates Karnataka in quarterfinals Riding on N. Jagadeesan’s ton and Shahrukh Khan’s power-hitting at the end, Tamil Nadu dominated Karnataka to notch up a 151-run win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals. S.Dipak Ragav Jaipur 21 December, 2021 22:29 IST File picture of N. Jagadeesan. - The Hindu S.Dipak Ragav Jaipur 21 December, 2021 22:29 IST Riding on N. Jagadeesan’s century (102, 101b, 9x4, 1x6) and Shahrukh Khan’s sensational power-hitting at the end (79 n.o., 39b, 7x4,4 x6), Tamil Nadu, for the second time in the tournament, dominated Karnataka to notch up a crushing 151-run win in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.Put in, TN posted 354 for eight before R. Silambarasan’s four wickets and newly-appointed vice-captain Washington Sundar’s three helped the side bowl out Karnataka for just 203 in 39 overs.Tough phaseIn helpful conditions, Karnataka removed B. Aparajith early. But, Jagadeesan and R. Sai Kishore, who was promoted to No. 3 to negotiate the tough phase, played with authority against the pacers with solid technique.After the first 10 overs, Jagadeesan executed some beautiful shots through the off-side, driving and punching off the backfoot. At the other end, Sai Kishore lofted left-arm pacer Prateek Jain with confidence for a six before giving Dubey the same treatment later. The two got to their half-centuries at a brisk rate.READ: Galetia, Chopra send Himachal Pradesh into semifinalsAfter Sai Kishore’s dismissal, the experienced Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a valuable cameo (44 off 37balls) with two sixes and a boundary off Jain in the 34th over being the highlight.Karnataka fought back through its spinners K.C. Cariappa and Dubey (three for 67) with quick wickets to have TN at 252 for five in the 41st over. That was when Shahrukh walked in and took the game away from the opponent.Plundering runsTN lost three wickets off Prasidh Krishna’s 46th over to go from 290 for five to 290 for eight. With just Silambarasan for company, Shahrukh launched into the pacers Krishna and V. Vyshak plundering 59 runs in the last four overs as the duo added 64 for the ninth wicket.The youngster hit cleanly down the ground over the ropes and was able to pull and flick through the leg-side over the fence stylishly to help TN finish strongly.In reply, Karnataka was never in the hunt despite a few decent partnerships as the steep asking rate meant it needed to take its chances and the TN bowlers were able to pick up wickets regularly.The scoresTamil Nadu 354/8 in 50 overs (N. Jagadeesan 102, M. Shahrukh Khan 79 n.o., R. Sai Kishore 61, Dinesh Karthik 44) bt Karnataka 203 in 39 overs (S. Sharath 43, R. Silambarasan 4/36).Uttar Pradesh 207/9 in 50 overs (Rinku Singh 76, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 46) lost to Himachal Pradesh 208/5 in 45.3 overs (Prashant Chopra 99, Nikhil Gangta 58).Wednesday’s fixtures: Quarterfinals: Kerala vs Services; Saurashtra vs Vidarbha. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :