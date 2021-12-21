Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu decimates Karnataka in quarterfinals

Riding on N. Jagadeesan’s century (102, 101b, 9x4, 1x6) and Shahrukh Khan’s sensational power-hitting at the end (79 n.o., 39b, 7x4,4 x6), Tamil Nadu, for the second time in the tournament, dominated Karnataka to notch up a crushing 151-run win in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

Put in, TN posted 354 for eight before R. Silambarasan’s four wickets and newly-appointed vice-captain Washington Sundar’s three helped the side bowl out Karnataka for just 203 in 39 overs.

Tough phase

In helpful conditions, Karnataka removed B. Aparajith early. But, Jagadeesan and R. Sai Kishore, who was promoted to No. 3 to negotiate the tough phase, played with authority against the pacers with solid technique.

After the first 10 overs, Jagadeesan executed some beautiful shots through the off-side, driving and punching off the backfoot. At the other end, Sai Kishore lofted left-arm pacer Prateek Jain with confidence for a six before giving Dubey the same treatment later. The two got to their half-centuries at a brisk rate.

After Sai Kishore’s dismissal, the experienced Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a valuable cameo (44 off 37balls) with two sixes and a boundary off Jain in the 34th over being the highlight.

Karnataka fought back through its spinners K.C. Cariappa and Dubey (three for 67) with quick wickets to have TN at 252 for five in the 41st over. That was when Shahrukh walked in and took the game away from the opponent.

Plundering runs

TN lost three wickets off Prasidh Krishna’s 46th over to go from 290 for five to 290 for eight. With just Silambarasan for company, Shahrukh launched into the pacers Krishna and V. Vyshak plundering 59 runs in the last four overs as the duo added 64 for the ninth wicket.

The youngster hit cleanly down the ground over the ropes and was able to pull and flick through the leg-side over the fence stylishly to help TN finish strongly.

In reply, Karnataka was never in the hunt despite a few decent partnerships as the steep asking rate meant it needed to take its chances and the TN bowlers were able to pick up wickets regularly.