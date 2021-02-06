Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal announces squad, Anustup remains captain

Bengal announced a 21-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting February 20.

Anustup Majumdar, who led the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, will continue to lead the side with Shreevats Goswami as his deputy.

Former captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, IPL boys Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel are all part of the contingent.

Full squad: Anustup Majumdar (captain), Shreevats Goswami (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhishek Raman, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akashdeep, Ishan Porel, Md. Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sumanta Gupta