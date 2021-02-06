Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal announces squad, Anustup remains captain Shreevats Goswami to be Anustup Majumdar's deputy; IPL boys Ishan Porel and Shahbaz Ahmed make the cut for the domestic one-day tournament. Team Sportstar Kolkata 06 February, 2021 22:42 IST Anustup Majumdar, who led the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, will continue in the role. - PTI Photo Team Sportstar Kolkata 06 February, 2021 22:42 IST Bengal announced a 21-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting February 20.Anustup Majumdar, who led the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, will continue to lead the side with Shreevats Goswami as his deputy.Former captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, IPL boys Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel are all part of the contingent.Full squad: Anustup Majumdar (captain), Shreevats Goswami (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhishek Raman, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akashdeep, Ishan Porel, Md. Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sumanta Gupta Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos