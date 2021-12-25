Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Tamil Nadu has a date with history to go for the double in 2021

Since the 2019-20 season, Tamil Nadu has become by far the best domestic team in the country in the limited-overs format. After missing out in the finals of both the one-day and T20 titles in 2019, the team has now won back-to-back titles in the T20 competition (2020-21, 2021-22).

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu has a date with history to go for the double this year of sweeping the domestic white-ball tournaments, when it takes on Himachal Pradesh in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

After prevailing over Saurashtra in a thrilling semifinal with a last-ball win chasing 311, TN goes into the final as firm favourites.

The team’s batters are in good form with every player chipping in with valuable performances throughout the tournament so far. There is depth in the side as Sai Kishore at eight has shown that he is more than capable of wielding the willow.

The bowling is spin dominant but TN will play in the main stadium for the first time this season where it has helped the medium pacers.

Having said that, TN will be wise not to take Himachal lightly. Though the team is playing in the final for the first time, it has been playing some aggressive brand of cricket.

Skipper Rishi Dhawan has led from the front with bat and ball this season amassing 415 runs and picking 14 wickets. Opener Prashant Chopra tops the charts with 435 runs and the team’s medium-pacers are skilful in exploiting helpful conditions with the ability to rattle any top-order.

Himachal also has the advantage of having already played at this ground in the quarters and semis while it will be the first match for TN at this venue in this competition.

Speaking about the match, TN skipper Vijay Shankar said, “we have done well to get here. One doesn’t get the chance to go for the double often, so we want to enjoy it. Chasing 311 to win the semis has given us huge confidence that we can counter any situation.”