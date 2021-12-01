Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee named Bengal's captain For the domestic one-dayers, Bengal is placed in Elite Group B along with defending champion Mumbai, Baroda, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry. PTI 01 December, 2021 22:38 IST The Chatterjee-led Bengal made a quarterfinal exit, going down to Karnataka in Super Over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament earlier this month. (File Photo) - The Hindu PTI 01 December, 2021 22:38 IST Sudip Chatterjee was named the Bengal captain on Wednesday, for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which will kick off on December 8.The Chatterjee-led Bengal made a quarterfinal exit, going down to Karnataka in Super Over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament earlier this month.ALSO READ | Shams Mulani to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy For the domestic one-dayers, Bengal is placed in Elite Group B along with defending champion Mumbai, Baroda, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry.FULL SQUADSudip Chatterjee (captain), Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Suvankar Bal, Kaif Ahmad, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahamad, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Mohammad Kaif, Sayan Sekhar Mondal and Sayan Ghosh. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :