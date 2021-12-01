Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee named Bengal's captain

Sudip Chatterjee was named the Bengal captain on Wednesday, for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which will kick off on December 8.

The Chatterjee-led Bengal made a quarterfinal exit, going down to Karnataka in Super Over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament earlier this month.

For the domestic one-dayers, Bengal is placed in Elite Group B along with defending champion Mumbai, Baroda, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry.