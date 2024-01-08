MagazineBuy Print

Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after defeat in Ranji Trophy opener to Pondicherry; Himmat Singh named skipper

Senior batter Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu & Kashmir in an away game from January 12.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 20:52 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Since making his debut in February 2022, Dhull has made 1,185 runs at an average of 43.88.
infoIcon

Yash Dhull was on Monday removed as Delhi captain, hours after the team suffered a heavy defeat against Puducherry in its Ranji Trophy opening match.

Senior batter Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir in an away game from January 12.

In an attempt to revive Delhi’s flagging fortunes, U-19 World Cup-winning captain Dhull was made the skipper of the side in December 2022.

ALSO READ | UP bags three points against Kerala as Priyam Garg hits ton on final day

Since making his debut in February 2022, Dhull has made 1,185 runs at an average of 43.88. Dhull made two and 23 in the nine-wicket loss to Puducherry at home.

The 21-year-old had also led the side in the white-ball tournaments earlier in the season.

“Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

Dhull has struggled against fast bowlers of late and was reluctant to open the innings.

ALSO READ | Ricky Bhui’s century helps Andhra pocket three points against Bengal

Himmat had led Delhi to a momentous win over Mumbai in the former’s absence last season. The 27-year-old has played 22 First-Class games, having made his debut back in 2017.

The team manages to court unwanted attention season after season. Last year, senior players Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey left Delhi and moved to Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha, respectively.

Senior pacers Navdeep Saini, who was named in the India A squad to face visiting England Lions, and Ishant Sharma won’t be travelling with the team to Jammu.

It has been learnt that veteran pacer Ishant will only be available for Delhi’s home games.

Delhi, which has won Ranji Trophy seven times, last lifted the coveted trophy back in 2007-08.

