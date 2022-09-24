Domestic

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes joint-fastest Indian to 1000 First Class runs

Jaiswal scored 250 runs in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy final to cross the landmark

Team Sportstar
24 September, 2022 10:45 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 not out on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 not out on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in first class cricket on Saturday during the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore.

Jaiswal, who hit a double ton on Friday, continued batting on Day 4 and crossed 250 runs. With this he also completed 1000 runs in First Class cricket, in 13 innings.

Read: Duleep Trophy final LIVE score, West Zone vs South Zone Day 4

He equals Rusi Modi and Amol Muzumdar for the record who also reached the landmark in the same number of innings.

Jaiswal had played 11 innings before the start of the Duleep Trophy final, and scored 749 runs. The left-handed batter scored one run in the first innings while he made 265 runs in the second innings.

This is Jaiswal’s second double ton in this year’s Duleep Trophy. In first-class cricket, Jaiswal has scored five hundreds and one fifty.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
