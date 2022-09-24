Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in first class cricket on Saturday during the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore.

Jaiswal, who hit a double ton on Friday, continued batting on Day 4 and crossed 250 runs. With this he also completed 1000 runs in First Class cricket, in 13 innings.

He equals Rusi Modi and Amol Muzumdar for the record who also reached the landmark in the same number of innings.

Jaiswal had played 11 innings before the start of the Duleep Trophy final, and scored 749 runs. The left-handed batter scored one run in the first innings while he made 265 runs in the second innings.

This is Jaiswal’s second double ton in this year’s Duleep Trophy. In first-class cricket, Jaiswal has scored five hundreds and one fifty.