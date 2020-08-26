Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to pick 500 T20 wickets

Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday became the first bowler to pick 500 wickets in Twenty20 cricket.

Bravo had a wicket each in his last two appearances against Guywana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs. He reached the mark when he dismissed St. Lucia Zouks' Rakheem Cornwall.

Bravo's variations and his control of the slower ball have made him a potent force in the shortest format. Bravo has topped the wickets tally in the 2009 Champions League T20, the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013 and 2015, the CPL 2015 and in 2016, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2016-17, and the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2017-18.

Bravo has already led Trinbago to three CPL titles and will be instrumental in the team's title bid this season. The former West Indies captain came out of international retirement, making himself available for selection in the West Indies T20I side, while confirming that he didn't want to play any other format.

Bravo had called time on his international career in October 2018, and turned his focus to playing franchise T20 cricket around the world. Last year, he was sidelined from the IPL due to a hamstring injury and missed the entire CPL because of a broken finger.