Cricket

ECB contract system favours test players: Malan

Malan dropped from a full deal to an incremental one in the ECB’s new set of central contracts announced on Tuesday.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 12:52 IST
13 October, 2022 12:52 IST
Dawid Malan plays a shot during the second cricket match of the Twenty20 series between Australia and England.

Dawid Malan plays a shot during the second cricket match of the Twenty20 series between Australia and England. | Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY

Malan dropped from a full deal to an incremental one in the ECB’s new set of central contracts announced on Tuesday.

England batsman Dawid Malan said the board’s (ECB) system for awarding central contracts favours test players and that he has already spoken to managing director Rob Key about getting improved recognition for limited-overs cricket.

Malan dropped from a full deal to an incremental one in the ECB’s new set of central contracts announced on Tuesday. The increment contracts recognise players who may feature for England on a less predictable basis.

“It’s a slightly strange system,” said Malan, who scored 82 from 49 balls as England beat Australia by eight runs in their T20 match on Wednesday.

Also Read
Jennings and Livingstone get England test call, Broad misses Pakistan tour

“It seems heavily led towards red-ball cricket. Ultimately it puts you in tough situations if you’re not contracted because you’re losing finances you’d get if you were playing in (franchise) tournaments.”

Chris Jordan, who previously had an increment deal, was not awarded a contract of any kind despite being England’s leading wicket-taker of all time in men’s Twenty20 Internationals.

Jordan and Malan are part of the England squad taking on Australia in a three-match series in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

“You have players here who have been leading wicket-takers for England that don’t have a contract, but those are decisions that I don’t make,” said Malan. “As players, we’d like to be rewarded for our performances for England.”

England begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Oct. 22.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us