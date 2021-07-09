Ellyse Perry pulls out of The Hundred

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred citing person reasons.

Perry was the 20th overseas player to join the women's competition, signing up with Birmingham Phoenix and was scheduled to appear alongside the likes of Shafali Verma in the tournament which is scheduled to begin on July 21.

The 2020 T20 World Cup winner was the only woman from Down Under left in the event, after 10 of her 11 female compatriots pulled out of the tournament due to the country's packed summer schedule which includes a multi-format series ft a pink ball Test against India in September.

Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham (all representing Welsh Fire), Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland (all representing Trent Rockets), Ashleigh Gardner (Perry's teammate in Birmingham Phoenix), Alyssa Healy and Nicola Carey (both Northern Superchargers) had already withdrawn while Rachael Haynes had confirmed her unavailability to turn out for the Oval Invincibles in May.

Haynes had spoken about the hassles of a hard quarantine for players who chose to participate in the tournament in the UK. The Hundred is slated to end on August 21 after which players are expected to mandatorily quarantine for two weeks before the ODI series against India begins on September 19.

Phoenix will open its The Hundred campaign against London Spirit at Edgbaston.

