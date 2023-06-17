Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 45/2 (18 overs); Smith, Khawaja rebuild; Broad gets two wickets

- June 17, 2023 16:2815th over
Wow! Harry Brook replaces Stuart Broad into the attack. Dibbly-dobbly on length and Smith taps it back. Sharp one. Brook slides one and Smith nearly clips it to the short mid-wicket fielder. “What’s coming next?” shouts Bairstow.
- June 17, 2023 16:28AUS 39/2 in 14 overs
Smith continues to intently dig out Anderson’s attack on the stumps. Smith shuffles across to flick the ball to mid-wicket for one run.
- June 17, 2023 16:04WAUS 32/2 in 11 overs
Broad to Warner, OUT! Dragged on! Broad gets Warner for the 15th time in Test cricket. A nothing short there from the Australian opener. Marnus Labuschagne is in at 3. Broad to Labuschagne, OUT! A golden duck for the World No. 1! What a delivery from Broad and a stunning catch from Bairstow. Broad lands one on the full outside the fifth-stump line and gets it to gently move away and Labuschagne feeds one it and gets a thick outside-edge, pouched brilliantly by Bairstow leaping low to his right. Steve Smith in at 4. Broad on a hat-trick! He sends it wide down leg.
David Warner b Broad 9 (27b 2x4); Marnus Labuschagne c †Bairstow b Broad 0 (1b)
- June 17, 2023 15:58AUS 20/0 in 9 overs
Broad offers a rare loosener to Khawaja who swivels to pull through mid-wicket for FOUR. Broad returns with a sharp inswinger that cuts past Khawaja down to Bairstow’s right.
- June 17, 2023 15:40AUS 14/0 in 6 overs
In comes James Anderson. Anderson sends in a streak of outswingers concealing one gentle incoming delivery to Khawaja. Neatly fended off. Another maiden.
- June 17, 2023 15:36ENG 14/0 in 5 overs
Stuart Broad to open proceedings, Warner on strike. Broad runs in from around the wicket and shapes it away gently, clipping the outside-half of Warner’s blade towards point. Warner blocks out the incoming deliveries and plays out a maiden.
- June 17, 2023 15:32Game On
A moment of applause for the legendary Bob Willis before start of play before the Englishmen take the field. Out comes the Australian openers.
- June 17, 2023 15:26Day 2 in readiness
Just about five minutes from the scheduled start of play. The hover cover is still on the field with dark clouds still in the vicinity.
The pitch has been rolled and the hover cover is moving off and we will have a five-minute delay.
- June 17, 2023 15:10ICYMI: Joe Root’s special 30th Test ton
- June 17, 2023 14:52Muggy start at Edgbaston
- June 17, 2023 14:37Rain threat at Edgbaston
The clouds have descended in Birmingham and seems like we may have a stop-start kind of day.
- June 17, 2023 14:34Ashes 1st Test, Day 1 Review
A superb century from Joe Root, his first against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes Test, a move that did not bear fruit as the tourist held firm to finish on 14-0 at stumps.
In a move typical of the unconventional, attacking approach adopted by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England gave itself four overs to bowl at Australia on Friday, without any success.
After an aggressive England enjoyed a positive start with the bat in Birmingham, the key wickets of Stokes and firebrand Harry Brook left the home side on 176-5 and staring at the possibility of being skittled out quickly.
However, as has been the case for many years, Root steadied the ship, putting together a partnership of 121 with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow, who eventually fell for 78, to save his country in the hour of need again.
Root pulled out some outrageous shots in an incredible innings, with his century greeted with raucous applause by an Edgbaston crowd, with its former skipper raising home hopes of a first Ashes series win in eight years, finishing unbeaten on 118.
England did all they could to take a wicket before the close of play, with Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson steaming in from either end, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja stood firm.
- Reuters
- June 17, 2023 14:32Where to watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 2 in India?
Day 2 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.
