Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 45/2 (18 overs); Smith, Khawaja rebuild; Broad gets two wickets

Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 Streaming info: Get the updates of England vs Australia first Ashes Test from the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham.

Updated : Jun 17, 2023 16:46 IST

Team Sportstar
David Warner and Stuart Broad in action.
David Warner and Stuart Broad in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
David Warner and Stuart Broad in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

  • June 17, 2023 16:28
    15th over

    Wow! Harry Brook replaces Stuart Broad into the attack. Dibbly-dobbly on length and Smith taps it back. Sharp one. Brook slides one and Smith nearly clips it to the short mid-wicket fielder. “What’s coming next?” shouts Bairstow.

  • June 17, 2023 16:28
    AUS 39/2 in 14 overs

    Smith continues to intently dig out Anderson’s attack on the stumps. Smith shuffles across to flick the ball to mid-wicket for one run.

  • June 17, 2023 16:04
    W
    AUS 32/2 in 11 overs

    Broad to Warner, OUT! Dragged on! Broad gets Warner for the 15th time in Test cricket. A nothing short there from the Australian opener. Marnus Labuschagne is in at 3. Broad to Labuschagne, OUT! A golden duck for the World No. 1! What a delivery from Broad and a stunning catch from Bairstow. Broad lands one on the full outside the fifth-stump line and gets it to gently move away and Labuschagne feeds one it and gets a thick outside-edge, pouched brilliantly by Bairstow leaping low to his right. Steve Smith in at 4. Broad on a hat-trick! He sends it wide down leg.

    David Warner b Broad 9 (27b 2x4); Marnus Labuschagne c †Bairstow b Broad 0 (1b)

  • June 17, 2023 15:58
    AUS 20/0 in 9 overs

    Broad offers a rare loosener to Khawaja who swivels to pull through mid-wicket for FOUR. Broad returns with a sharp inswinger that cuts past Khawaja down to Bairstow’s right.

  • June 17, 2023 15:40
    AUS 14/0 in 6 overs

    In comes James Anderson. Anderson sends in a streak of outswingers concealing one gentle incoming delivery to Khawaja. Neatly fended off. Another maiden.

  • June 17, 2023 15:36
    ENG 14/0 in 5 overs

    Stuart Broad to open proceedings, Warner on strike. Broad runs in from around the wicket and shapes it away gently, clipping the outside-half of Warner’s blade towards point. Warner blocks out the incoming deliveries and plays out a maiden.

  • June 17, 2023 15:32
    Game On

    A moment of applause for the legendary Bob Willis before start of play before the Englishmen take the field. Out comes the Australian openers.

  • June 17, 2023 15:26
    Day 2 in readiness

    Just about five minutes from the scheduled start of play. The hover cover is still on the field with dark clouds still in the vicinity.

    The pitch has been rolled and the hover cover is moving off and we will have a five-minute delay.

  • June 17, 2023 15:10
    ICYMI: Joe Root’s special 30th Test ton

    Ashes 2023: Joe Root overtakes Bradman in Test century list with 30th hundred

  • June 17, 2023 14:52
    Muggy start at Edgbaston

    BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Harry Brook of England walks to the nets to practice prior to the start of play on Day 2 of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston on June 17, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

  • June 17, 2023 14:37
    Rain threat at Edgbaston

    The clouds have descended in Birmingham and seems like we may have a stop-start kind of day.

  • June 17, 2023 14:34
    Ashes 1st Test, Day 1 Review

    A superb century from Joe Root, his first against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes Test, a move that did not bear fruit as the tourist held firm to finish on 14-0 at stumps.

    In a move typical of the unconventional, attacking approach adopted by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England gave itself four overs to bowl at Australia on Friday, without any success.

    After an aggressive England enjoyed a positive start with the bat in Birmingham, the key wickets of Stokes and firebrand Harry Brook left the home side on 176-5 and staring at the possibility of being skittled out quickly.

    However, as has been the case for many years, Root steadied the ship, putting together a partnership of 121 with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow, who eventually fell for 78, to save his country in the hour of need again.

    Root pulled out some outrageous shots in an incredible innings, with his century greeted with raucous applause by an Edgbaston crowd, with its former skipper raising home hopes of a first Ashes series win in eight years, finishing unbeaten on 118.

    England did all they could to take a wicket before the close of play, with Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson steaming in from either end, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja stood firm.

    - Reuters

  • June 17, 2023 14:32
    Where to watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 2 in India?

    Day 2 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.

