MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England announces World Cup 2023 squad

The England Cricket Board has announced the 15-player squad for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 19:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jos Buttler of England lifts the Metro Bank ODI series trophy.
Jos Buttler of England lifts the Metro Bank ODI series trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jos Buttler of England lifts the Metro Bank ODI series trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England named batter Harry Brook at the expense of Jason Roy on Sunday in the squad for its 50-over World Cup title defence.

Brook, who was left out of England’s provisional World Cup squad, made the cut despite a string of failures in the recent series against New Zealand.

But he was impressive in the Indian Premier League and the Hundred so skipper Jos Buttler has kept faith with the 24-year-old, saying last month the door was not closed for Brook.

ALSO READ
Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history

Dawid Malan, who plundered 277 runs in three ODIs against New Zealand to be named player of the series, also made the squad and is a firm favourite to open the batting for England.

With Roy sidelined due to a back injury, Malan opened the batting against New Zealand and the 36-year-old became the joint-fastest Englishman to get to 1,000 ODI runs, reaching the mark in 21 innings to match Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott.

“We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup,” England men’s national selector Luke Wright said in a statement.

“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.

ALSO READ
Siraj picks 6 for 21 as India wins 8th Asia Cup title

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players, with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad.”

Roy, who was an integral part of the England side which won the 2019 World Cup, gave up his incremental contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in May to play more franchise cricket.

England all-rounder and test captain Ben Stokes also returns having reversed his decision to retire from ODIs.

Stokes, who starred in England’s victorious 2019 campaign on home soil, warmed up for the World Cup by smashing 235 runs in three innings against New Zealand.

It included a knock of 182 off 124 deliveries -- England’s highest individual ODI score ever -- in the third match earlier this week.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka

Bowlers Adil Rashid and Mark Wood were injury doubts but both were named in the squad.

England begin its World Cup defence with the first match of the tournament when they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Oct. 5 in a rematch of the 2019 final.

England squad:

England Squad for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Siraj gives Man of the Match prize money worth Rs 4.15 lakh to Colombo ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  2. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
  3. Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
  2. Siraj gives Man of the Match prize money worth Rs 4.15 lakh to Colombo ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Siraj picks 6 for 21 as India wins 8th Asia Cup title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Siraj gives Man of the Match prize money worth Rs 4.15 lakh to Colombo ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  2. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
  3. Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chillingly efficient demolition, primeval bliss of running: Siraj of September 17 becomes a glorious chapter in cricket history
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment