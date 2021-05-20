England fast bowler Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo surgery on Friday to resolve his right elbow problem.

Archer was ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand because of the problem.

The England fast bowler has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended Indian Premier League. He had also missed games in South Africa at the start of 2020.

"At the moment, he has a bit of an impingement in his elbow," England's bowling coach, Jon Lewis, had said to the Guardian. "A lot of fast bowlers get it in their ankle, so it's comparable but a different part of the body. Put a lot of pressure and flexion through any joint, it will take a bashing. But bowlers come through ankle impingements. I don't foresee it being a long term major issue.

"From what I understand, either short-term or long term, his elbow will recover. I would expect him to play a lot more international cricket for England. This is just a small blip on his journey."

Turning out for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Archer registered figures of 2 for 29 in the first innings. However, Archer could only bowl five overs in the second essay and complained of a sore elbow.

England is scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting on June 2. Joe Root and his men will then host India in a five-match home Test series, beginning August 4.