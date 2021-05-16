Jofra Archer ruled out of New Zealand Tests

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of two home Tests against New Zealand after suffering from pain in his right elbow during his comeback match for Sussex.

"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," said an ECB media release.

Turning out for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Archer registered figures of 2 for 29 in the first innings. However, Archer could only bowl five overs in the second essay and complained of a sore elbow.

The England fast bowler has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended Indian Premier League earlier this year as well as games in South Africa at the start of 2020.

(with inputs from PTI)