Cricket Cricket Jofra Archer ruled out of New Zealand Tests England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of two home Tests against New Zealand after suffering from pain in his right elbow during his comeback match for Sussex. Team Sportstar 16 May, 2021 23:09 IST England quick Jofra Archer - Getty Images Team Sportstar 16 May, 2021 23:09 IST England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of two home Tests against New Zealand after suffering from pain in his right elbow during his comeback match for Sussex. "The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," said an ECB media release.RELATED - Archer - If IPL gets rescheduled, hopefully I will be able to go againTurning out for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Archer registered figures of 2 for 29 in the first innings. However, Archer could only bowl five overs in the second essay and complained of a sore elbow.The England fast bowler has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended Indian Premier League earlier this year as well as games in South Africa at the start of 2020.(with inputs from PTI) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.