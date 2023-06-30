MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s

The Australians, already 1-0 up in the series, would be aiming for a lead of around 450 and a chance to bowl at England before tea on Saturday.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 22:48 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AP
Steve Smith of Australia reacts after attempting to play a pull shot after a delivery from Ollie Robinson.
Steve Smith of Australia reacts after attempting to play a pull shot after a delivery from Ollie Robinson. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images
infoIcon

Steve Smith of Australia reacts after attempting to play a pull shot after a delivery from Ollie Robinson. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images

Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Friday.

Usman Khawaja fronted Australia’s dogged fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 from 123 balls.

READ MORE: DAY 3 AS IT HAPPENED

His 60-odd partnerships with fellow opener David Warner and then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia on top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs left unused in the day.

The Australians, already 1-0 up in the series, would be aiming for a lead of around 450 and a chance to bowl at England before tea on Saturday.

They’re mindful, though, of trying to win without Nathan Lyon, their frontline spinner who was out injured after hurting his right calf running to the ball after tea on Thursday. He came to Lord’s on crutches and had a “significant” strain, Cricket Australia said.

England squandered the gains it made on Thursday. The batters slumped to 325 all out, conceding a first-innings lead to Australia of 91 runs, then the bowlers couldn’t make the inroads that the Australians could earlier in the same conditions.

Cool overcast conditions that turned gloomier after midday supplied swing and bounce to any bowlers who could find the right lengths. The Australians did so consistently and the English didn’t.

The Australians picked up where they left off on Thursday, bowling short and hostile to defensive fields. They dismissed England before the new ball became available.

England resumed on 278-4 in reply to Australia’s 416, and the wicket of captain Ben Stokes to a wicked second ball of the day by Mitchell Starc started a rout of six wickets for 47 runs in less than 90 minutes.

Related stories

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

Steve Smith /

Australia /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
  2. Shreyanka set to become first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  4. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain cuts short final session; Australia leads England by 221 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac suspended for two games after red-card against Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka continues march towards qualification with win over Netherlands
    PTI
  4. After rain plays spoilsport to MPL final, MCA president hopes BCCI relaxes norms for state leagues
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Australian cricket legend Allan Border reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
  2. Shreyanka set to become first Indian to play in Women’s Caribbean Premier League
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  4. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain cuts short final session; Australia leads England by 221 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac suspended for two games after red-card against Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment