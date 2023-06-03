ENG vs IRE Test, day 2: Pope, Duckett put rampant England on verge of win over Ireland

Published : Jun 03, 2023 00:44 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

England’s Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett struck record-breaking centuries and debutant Josh Tongue picked up his first wickets as the host took complete control of its warm-up Test against Ireland on the second day at Lord’s on Friday.

Pope’s 205, the fastest Test double ever in England, and Duckett’s career-best 182 - the quickest 150 in a Test at Lord’s - helped England rack up a huge first innings total of 524-4, declaring after tea.

Trailing by 352, Ireland slumped to 18-2 and reached 97-3 at stumps as Tongue took all three wickets and finished with figures of 3-27.

He dismissed Peter Moor and Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie in his first over before James McCollum, who had top-scored for Ireland with 36 on Thursday, retired hurt on 12 after injuring his right ankle trying to evade a bouncer from Tongue.

The Worcestershire quick then had Paul Stirling caught down the leg side. Harry Tector (33 not out) and Lorcan Tucker (21 not out) held firm but Ireland were still 255 runs behind at the close.

Earlier, Duckett and Pope each scored 100 runs in a session, punishing Ireland’s lack of threat with the ball with consistent boundaries as they shared a mammoth 252-run stand for the second wicket.

England started the day on 152-1, trailing Ireland by 20 runs, and left-hander Duckett set the tone for the morning and afternoon sessions by cutting the first ball for a four.

Playing his first Test on home soil, Duckett surpassed Australia great Don Bradman’s record of 166 balls for the fastest Test 150 at Lord’s before notching a career-best 182, hitting 24 boundaries and a six in the process.

Duckett inside-edged a drive at Graham Hume onto his own stumps before Pope, who moved from 29 overnight to 97 at lunch, was joined by Joe Root and they quickly found their stride.

Root (56) became the 11th batter and second Englishman after Alastair Cook to score 11,000 Test runs, before Pope went past the 200 mark in style by driving Andy McBrine for six, reaching the mark in 207 balls. But Pope was stumped off the next ball, prompting the declaration from captain Ben Stokes.