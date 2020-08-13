Cricket

ENG vs PAK: Cricketers with longest intervals between two Tests

Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam isn't the only one who returned to Tests after 11 years, the list is endless with John Traicos at the top of the heap, 22 years.

13 August, 2020 20:48 IST

From left: Fawad Alam, John Traicos and Gareth Batty.   -  REUTERS/GETTY/THE HINDU ARCHIVES

On Thursday, Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam returned to the Test fold after 11 years. He had scored a hundred on debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Colombo but his red-ball career did not take off. He continued playing limited-overs cricket.

After two Tests against the Islanders and one against New Zealand a decade ago, the left-handed batsman made the final XI for the second Test against England in Southampton in August 2020.

He isn’t the only cricketer to have waited this long.

John Traicos had made his Test debut representing South Africa in 1970. He was part of the three-Test series against Australia but thereafter, South Africa was banned from international cricket due to apartheid.

The off-spinner moved to Zimbabwe and was even part of the 1983 World Cup. On return to Test cricket, he picked up a five-for against India in Harare; his victims were Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Venkatapathy Raju and Manoj Prabhakar.

Nottinghamshire legend George Gunn played all his 15 Tests outside England till 1911-12. World War I paused sporting activities in between and he fell out of favour. The right-hander, who scored 35,208 first-class runs, returned in the 1929-30 season to tour the West Indies.

In the recent years, England all-rounder Gareth Batty had made a Test comeback after 11 years. His last appearance was against India in Mohali in 2016.

Longest intervals between two Test apperances

22 yrs-222 daysAJ Traicos (SA/Zim)1969-701992-93
17 yrs-316 daysG Gunn (Eng)1911-121929-30
17 yrs-111 daysYounis Ahmed (Pak)1969-701986-87
14 yrs-92 daysJMM Commaille (SA)1909-101924
14 yrs-28 daysDC Cleverley (NZ)1931-321945-46
13 yrs -53 daysF Mitchell (Eng/SA)1898-991912
13 yrs -32 daysGM Carew (WI)1934-351947-48
12 yrs-129 daysL Amarnath (Ind)1933-341946
12 yrs-81 daysWE Hollies (Eng)1934-351947
12 yrs-10 daysNawab of Pataudi, sr (Eng/Ind)19341946
11 yrs-361 daysFR Brown (Eng)19371949
11 yrs-345 daysHL Jackson (Eng)19491961
11 yrs-320 daysGA Faulkner (SA)19121924
11 yrs-306 daysSJ Pegler (SA)19121924
11 yrs-298 daysMP Donnelly (NZ)19371949
11 yrs-225 daysD Shackleton (Eng)1951-521963
11 yrs-137 daysGJ Batty (Eng)20052016-17
10 yrs-345 daysGOB Allen (Eng)1936-371947-48
10 yrs-341 daysM Bisset (SA)1898-991909-10
10 yrs-259 daysFawad Alam (Pak)2009-102020

 

Stats by Rajneesh Gupta

