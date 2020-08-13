ENG vs PAK: Cricketers with longest intervals between two Tests

On Thursday, Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam returned to the Test fold after 11 years. He had scored a hundred on debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Colombo but his red-ball career did not take off. He continued playing limited-overs cricket.

After two Tests against the Islanders and one against New Zealand a decade ago, the left-handed batsman made the final XI for the second Test against England in Southampton in August 2020.

He isn’t the only cricketer to have waited this long.

John Traicos had made his Test debut representing South Africa in 1970. He was part of the three-Test series against Australia but thereafter, South Africa was banned from international cricket due to apartheid.

READ| Root has dilemmas as England goes for series-clinching win

The off-spinner moved to Zimbabwe and was even part of the 1983 World Cup. On return to Test cricket, he picked up a five-for against India in Harare; his victims were Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Venkatapathy Raju and Manoj Prabhakar.

Nottinghamshire legend George Gunn played all his 15 Tests outside England till 1911-12. World War I paused sporting activities in between and he fell out of favour. The right-hander, who scored 35,208 first-class runs, returned in the 1929-30 season to tour the West Indies.

In the recent years, England all-rounder Gareth Batty had made a Test comeback after 11 years. His last appearance was against India in Mohali in 2016.

Longest intervals between two Test apperances 22 yrs-222 days AJ Traicos (SA/Zim) 1969-70 1992-93 17 yrs-316 days G Gunn (Eng) 1911-12 1929-30 17 yrs-111 days Younis Ahmed (Pak) 1969-70 1986-87 14 yrs-92 days JMM Commaille (SA) 1909-10 1924 14 yrs-28 days DC Cleverley (NZ) 1931-32 1945-46 13 yrs -53 days F Mitchell (Eng/SA) 1898-99 1912 13 yrs -32 days GM Carew (WI) 1934-35 1947-48 12 yrs-129 days L Amarnath (Ind) 1933-34 1946 12 yrs-81 days WE Hollies (Eng) 1934-35 1947 12 yrs-10 days Nawab of Pataudi, sr (Eng/Ind) 1934 1946 11 yrs-361 days FR Brown (Eng) 1937 1949 11 yrs-345 days HL Jackson (Eng) 1949 1961 11 yrs-320 days GA Faulkner (SA) 1912 1924 11 yrs-306 days SJ Pegler (SA) 1912 1924 11 yrs-298 days MP Donnelly (NZ) 1937 1949 11 yrs-225 days D Shackleton (Eng) 1951-52 1963 11 yrs-137 days GJ Batty (Eng) 2005 2016-17 10 yrs-345 days GOB Allen (Eng) 1936-37 1947-48 10 yrs-341 days M Bisset (SA) 1898-99 1909-10 10 yrs-259 days Fawad Alam (Pak) 2009-10 2020

Stats by Rajneesh Gupta