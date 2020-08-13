Cricket Cricket ENG vs PAK: Cricketers with longest intervals between two Tests Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam isn't the only one who returned to Tests after 11 years, the list is endless with John Traicos at the top of the heap, 22 years. Team Sportstar 13 August, 2020 20:48 IST From left: Fawad Alam, John Traicos and Gareth Batty. - REUTERS/GETTY/THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 13 August, 2020 20:48 IST On Thursday, Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam returned to the Test fold after 11 years. He had scored a hundred on debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Colombo but his red-ball career did not take off. He continued playing limited-overs cricket.After two Tests against the Islanders and one against New Zealand a decade ago, the left-handed batsman made the final XI for the second Test against England in Southampton in August 2020.He isn’t the only cricketer to have waited this long.John Traicos had made his Test debut representing South Africa in 1970. He was part of the three-Test series against Australia but thereafter, South Africa was banned from international cricket due to apartheid.READ| Root has dilemmas as England goes for series-clinching win The off-spinner moved to Zimbabwe and was even part of the 1983 World Cup. On return to Test cricket, he picked up a five-for against India in Harare; his victims were Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Venkatapathy Raju and Manoj Prabhakar.Nottinghamshire legend George Gunn played all his 15 Tests outside England till 1911-12. World War I paused sporting activities in between and he fell out of favour. The right-hander, who scored 35,208 first-class runs, returned in the 1929-30 season to tour the West Indies.In the recent years, England all-rounder Gareth Batty had made a Test comeback after 11 years. His last appearance was against India in Mohali in 2016.Longest intervals between two Test apperances22 yrs-222 daysAJ Traicos (SA/Zim)1969-701992-9317 yrs-316 daysG Gunn (Eng)1911-121929-3017 yrs-111 daysYounis Ahmed (Pak)1969-701986-8714 yrs-92 daysJMM Commaille (SA)1909-10192414 yrs-28 daysDC Cleverley (NZ)1931-321945-4613 yrs -53 daysF Mitchell (Eng/SA)1898-99191213 yrs -32 daysGM Carew (WI)1934-351947-4812 yrs-129 daysL Amarnath (Ind)1933-34194612 yrs-81 daysWE Hollies (Eng)1934-35194712 yrs-10 daysNawab of Pataudi, sr (Eng/Ind)1934194611 yrs-361 daysFR Brown (Eng)1937194911 yrs-345 daysHL Jackson (Eng)1949196111 yrs-320 daysGA Faulkner (SA)1912192411 yrs-306 daysSJ Pegler (SA)1912192411 yrs-298 daysMP Donnelly (NZ)1937194911 yrs-225 daysD Shackleton (Eng)1951-52196311 yrs-137 daysGJ Batty (Eng)20052016-1710 yrs-345 daysGOB Allen (Eng)1936-371947-4810 yrs-341 daysM Bisset (SA)1898-991909-1010 yrs-259 daysFawad Alam (Pak)2009-102020 Stats by Rajneesh Gupta Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos