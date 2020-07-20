Stokes leads England to series-levelling win in Manchester

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second Test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday.

Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs - or one hour - left of a Test played at an empty Old Trafford.

The third test starts on Friday and will also be in Manchester.

AS IT HAPPENED

The West Indies was reduced to 37-4 after 15 overs of the reply, but a fifth-wicket stand of 100 runs between Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) gave them hope of a draw heading into the final over before tea.

Stokes made the huge breakthrough as Blackwood gloved a ball down the legside to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, igniting England’s charge.

READ| Ben Stokes: I do everything the team asks of me

There was some defiance by the West Indies’ lower order in the final session, but spinner Dom Bess took two wickets - including the last one of Kemar Roach to short-leg Ollie Pope, who needed two grabs to snaffle the chance - and England took the series to a decider.

"It’s all to play for,” West Indies captain Jason Holder said. “This is the perfect return to cricket.”

Fast bowling stocks

England wrapped up victory with big bowling performances over the last two days, with a full day - on Saturday - lost to rain in Manchester.

In what appeared to be a concern for England ahead of the third Test, Stokes failed to complete his 15th, and what proved to be final, over of the day.

"To be honest,” Stokes said, “it was just the body. I feel very old this Test match. It was a bit of body stiffness.”

England will likely freshen up its bowling lineup, with James Anderson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer pushing for recalls, but Stuart Broad staked a claim to stay in the team by claiming three wickets in each of the West Indies’ innings.

This is the first series of international cricket since the return of the sport after a four-month shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tests are being played without spectators and in isolated environments.