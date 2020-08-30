Morgan leads England to victory in record chase against Pakistan

Captain Eoin Morgan notched up a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Pakistan posted 195 for four in its 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed its victory with five balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Morgan blasted 66 from 33 balls to secure the win in what was the highest run-chase in any form of 20-over cricket at Old Trafford.

Jonny Bairstow (44 from 24 balls) and Tom Banton (20 from 16 balls) got their side off to a fast start with an opening stand of 66 in 38 deliveries, but when they fell in consecutive balls to spinner Shadab Khan (3-34), the home side appeared to wobble.

But Morgan and Dawid Malan (54 not out in 36 balls) led the counter-attack and accelerated as their third-wicket partnership grew. It was worth 112 runs off 62 balls in the end before the skipper was caught in the deep with his side still needing 18 runs to win.

Pakistan also got its runs at the top of the order as opener Babar Azam smashed 56 from 44 balls during an opening stand of 72 with Fakhar Zaman (36 from 22 balls).

Number three Mohammad Hafeez carried on that momentum with a blistering assault on the home bowlers, who struggled to find the right length and often dropped too short, exposing the square boundaries.

Hafeez struck four sixes during his knock of 69 from 36 balls before offering a simple catch to the hosts' skipper Morgan at cover.

The pick of the England bowlers was leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who recorded figures of 2-32 as he picked up the wickets of both the openers.

The third and final match of the series will be at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain.