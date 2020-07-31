Cricket Cricket Former Saurashtra coach Hasmukhbhai Joshi passes away Former BCCI and Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Niranjan Shah, conveyed heartfelt sympathies on coach Hasmukhbhai Joshi’s demise. PTI RAJKOT 31 July, 2020 14:36 IST Former Saurashtra coach and manager Hasmukhbhai Joshi passed away on Thursday. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE PTI RAJKOT 31 July, 2020 14:36 IST Former Saurashtra coach and manager Hasmukhbhai Joshi, popularly known as ‘Bababhai’ in cricketing circles, passed away on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association said.Joshi was 85-years-old.“Bababhai Joshi served cricket of Saurashtra in many capacities; as a player, selector of Under 16, Under 19, Under 22, umpire, coach and as a manager,” the SCA said in media statement.He also published a book, 'Old Ranji Trophy Players of the Period 1963 to 1969 — my teammates and intimates.’Former BCCI and SCA Secretary Niranjan Shah, conveyed heartfelt sympathies on Joshi’s demise.“Bababhai was the man with quality, ethics and great cricketing capabilities,” said Shah. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos