Former Tamil Nadu batter R.C. Vasanth Kumar passed away

Former Tamil Nadu top-order batter R.C. Vasanth Kumar passed away at 4 a.m. on Saturday following a heart attack. He was 45.

Vasanth, a dashing batter in his playing days, had watched the IPL final on Friday night without any discomfort.

But when his father R. Chandrasekharan, an accomplished off-spinner in his time, looked for him in the early hours of Saturday, he was no more.

Vasanth made 1097 runs in 22 first class games at 32.26. He notched up three hundreds and an equal number of 50s, with a highest of 151.

Someone with natural talent, he was slated for bigger things but ill-luck denied him openings.

Frustrated at the lack of opportunities in Tamil Nadu, he played a few games for Saurashtra.

Vasanth, also the Hon. Secretary of the Magnet Cricket Club, was active in the cricketing circles.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressed its condolences at Vasanth’s unexpected demise.