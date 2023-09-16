MagazineBuy Print

Axar Patel to Naseem Shah - Full list of injured players ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup: Here is the list of players who are suffering from injuries and face the risk of missing out on the quadrennial showpiece.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 14:42 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(L to R) Travis Head, Tim Southee and Naseem Shah have faced injuries in the recent past and could miss the World Cup.
(L to R) Travis Head, Tim Southee and Naseem Shah have faced injuries in the recent past and could miss the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar


(L to R) Travis Head, Tim Southee and Naseem Shah have faced injuries in the recent past and could miss the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to begin in a fortnight’s time with New Zealand and England, the finalists from 2019, playing the opening encounter in Ahmedabad on October 5.

But as teams gear up for the quadrennial event, they will have an eye on the list of players suffering injuries and facing the possibility of missing out.

Here is a list of players who have faced injuries and face a race against time to regain fitness before the start of the event:

AXAR PATEL

The Indian all-rounder is the latest to join the injury bench. The left-arm spinner suffered multiple blows on his body during his side’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

With his match fitness in jeopardy, Washington Sundar was called into the squad to replace him. With India set to play a three-match series against Australia before its two World Cup warm up games, Axar still has time to recover and be ready for the World Cup.

TRAVIS HEAD

Travis Head’s participation at the World Cup was thrown into uncertainty after the opener fractured his left hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Head was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee.

STEVE SMITH

Steve Smith another big name on Australia’s injury list ahead of the World Cup. The former skipper is nursing an injury on his left wrist which put him out of action for four weeks.

However, Smith is expected to return for Australia’s tour to India in the final week of September.

MITCHELL STARC

Mitchell Starc is one more name on the Australian roster fighting an injury setback.

The left-arm pacer suffered a shoulder injury and groin soreness after the end of the Ashes in July. Like Smith, Starc will be back in action for the India series and is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

TIM SOUTHEE

Tim Southee became a doubt for the World Cup after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said he had fractured a bone in his right thumb while fielding during the fourth and final one-day international against England.

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana was ruled out of his side’s Asia Cup final against India on Sunday due to a hamstring tear.

Theekshana sustained the injury while fielding against Pakistan in a Super 4 fixture on Thursday. He bowled three more overs after, despite being visibly in pain.

Theekshana’s injury adds salt to the wounds of an already battered Sri Lanka bowling unit.

DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA

Pacer Dushmantha Chameera picked up a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League and missed out on the Asia Cup 2023.

He was absent for the side’s ODI World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe too when Sri Lanka sealed a place for the showpiece event in India.

WANINDU HASARANGA

Wanindu Hasaranga is the third frontline Sri Lanka bowler to face a stiff test of coming back to fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Hasaranga has missed the entire Asia Cup, after the Sri Lanka management said he will only play in the six-nation tournament if he does not face the risk of aggrevating the problem.

NASEEM SHAH

Naseem Shah was the first of the twin blows handed to Pakistan during the ongoing Asia Cup, where the side failed make it to the final.

Naseem could miss his side’s early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month having injured his bowling shoulder at the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Pakistan’s 228-run loss to India. He was subsequently ruled out their match against Sri Lanka.

HARIS RAUF

The Pakistani right-arm fast bowler had suffered a side straing during his team’s loss against Pakistan.

He did not subsequently bowl on the reserve day but skipper Babar Azam instilled hope that he will be fit for the big-ticket event.

ANRICH NORTJE

The South African pacer was ruled out mid way through the series against Australia after suffering a stress fracture on his back.

After medical scans, he is expected to resume bowling after the end of the series and make it in time for the World Cup in India.

