Ashes 2005 hero Geraint Jones to work as fireman

After Australia clinched a mammoth 239-run victory in the first 2005 Ashes Test at Lord's, riding on a spirited show from iconic pacer Glenn McGrath and Michael Clarke, England did not anticipate the psychological battle it was in for.

The Australians made statements to the media about how England had been "spending too much time talking", and how its top order had been "taking bad options". Braving all of it, England bounced right back in the next Test, snatching a thrilling two-run victory.

And it was glovesman Geraint Jones, who took the magical catch to dismiss Michael Kasprowicz, much to the delight of the home crowd at Edgbaston.

Jones, now 43, who has already been working as a business studies teacher and local cricket coach for quite some time now, has held on to another opportunity. He will soon be working as an on-call fireman.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the former Kent cricketer says, "I'm sure there'll be nerves. My beeper will go off at home and I'll have a mad rush to get to the station and see what happens from there. They say the adrenaline is huge when that first one comes. I've done all the practice now but when it's actually happening I'm sure there will be different pressure there."

Elaborating on why he took up the additional role he says he is not sure. "People have asked why and I can't really pinpoint anything specific. It's just something that's been there for a while. I looked into it when I was still playing but it couldn't have worked out then.

"Then I was driving by my fire station in Sandwich a few months ago. They had a banner up saying they were recruiting and it sparked that interest in me.

"Last Friday I finished my training course and as of Wednesday night I'll be available to go out "on the run", as they call it."