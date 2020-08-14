Former KSCA cricketer becomes first woman to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is

Germany's Anuradha Doddaballapur became the first woman to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is with her spell of 5/1 against Austria on Friday.

The German skipper's exploits helped Germany to a 137-run victory over Austria in the fourth T20I of the bilateral series.



It was a good day at the office for the Golden Eagles, with the side posting a mammoth 198/0 with Christina Gough smashing a 70-ball 101. Incidentally, Germany's innings did not feature a single six, with the openers dealing in boundaries - 19 in total.

This was the second 190+ opening partnership between Gough and Janet Ronalds in this series after the duo amassed a 191-run stand for the first wicket in the second T20I.





•WWWW• | •1•••• | •W••••



Germany's @Anuradha_D_18 claimed incredible figures of 5/1 against Austria earlier, becoming the first woman to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is

In reply, Austria managed a paltry 61/9 with five of those wickets going against Doddaballapur's name. The 33-year-old, who has represented the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) before, dismissed Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz (1), Tugce Kazanci (0), Anisha Nookala (0) and Priya Sabu (0) in succession in the 15th over, completing the fifer with Harjot Dhaliwal's wicket soon after. She conceded just the one run in her three-over spell.

In the men's variant, only Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan have managed the feat.

This unique achievement comes after Doddaballapur's teammate, Anne Bierwisch also registered a hat-trick in the previous T20I on Thursday.

Germany, ranked 27th in the ICC T20 rankings, leads the five-match series against Austria 4-0, with big wins in all four games so far. The final game of the series will be played on Saturday.