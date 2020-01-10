Cricket Cricket Left out for ODI tour of India, Maxwell takes BBL by storm Leading the Melbourne Stars, Maxwell on Friday raced up a 45-ball 83 as the Stars chased down 169 to beat the Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 17:11 IST Glenn Maxwell, left out for ODI tour of India, has been in red hot form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). - REUTERS Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 17:11 IST Following a 2019 World Cup campaign that fell short of expectations, and a battle with mental-health issues that forced a break from the game, Maxwell has set the Big Bash League on fire with his power hitting.Leading the Melbourne Stars, the marauding all-rounder on Friday raced up a 45-ball 83 as the Stars chased down 169 to beat the Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets. Maxwell is the second highest run-getter in the season so far, having amassed 311 from eight matches at a strike-rate of 169.94. Maxwell's innings, studded with seven sixes and a four, augurs well for Australia which is all set to host the World T20 later this year. Okay, this is getting ridiculous. Also, @RenegadesBBL, get that catcher out of the dugout and onto the green stuff! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/LOx8xggSD6— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2020 However, Maxwell has been left out of the limited-overs squad for Australia's tour of India for three ODIs. Maxwell had earlier stole the limelight at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) auctions in Kolkata, where his team-mate Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history, at Rs 15.5 Cr.He was one of three millionaires from Australia, along with Maxwell (KXIP) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians). As many as 13 Australians were signed with Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch moving to his eighth IPL side. Just watching G.Maxwell on @FoxCricket i don’t think I’ve seen a batsmen hit the ball as hard since the great sir Vivian.#smashingem— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) January 10, 2020 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.