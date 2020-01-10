Cricket

Left out for ODI tour of India, Maxwell takes BBL by storm

Leading the Melbourne Stars, Maxwell on Friday raced up a 45-ball 83 as the Stars chased down 169 to beat the Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets.

10 January, 2020 17:11 IST

Glenn Maxwell, left out for ODI tour of India, has been in red hot form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).   -  REUTERS

Following a 2019 World Cup campaign that fell short of expectations, and a battle with mental-health issues that forced a break from the game, Maxwell has set the Big Bash League on fire with his power hitting.

Leading the Melbourne Stars, the marauding all-rounder on Friday raced up a 45-ball 83 as the Stars chased down 169 to beat the Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets. Maxwell is the second highest run-getter in the season so far, having amassed 311 from eight matches at a strike-rate of 169.94. Maxwell's innings, studded with seven sixes and a four, augurs well for Australia which is all set to host the World T20 later this year.

 

However, Maxwell has been left out of the limited-overs squad for Australia's tour of India for three ODIs. Maxwell had earlier stole the limelight at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) auctions in Kolkata, where his team-mate Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history, at Rs 15.5 Cr.

He was one of three millionaires from Australia, along with Maxwell (KXIP) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians). As many as 13 Australians were signed with Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch moving to his eighth IPL side.

 

