Former South Africa cricket team manager Goolam Rajah passes away

Former South Africa cricket team manager Goolam Rajah, 74, passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19. A qualified pharmacist, Rajah was in the hospital for weeks after contracting the virus.

Rajah was part of the South African team when it made their international return on the tour to India in 1991 for three ODIs under the late Clive Rice's captaincy. The 2011 ICC World Cup when Proteas was knocked out in the quarterfinals by New Zealand in Dhaka - was his last assignment as the manager.

READ: The bomb and after

“It is a very sad day for the South African Cricket Family,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“Goolam was a very special human being who has touched so many lives in a positive way in the 30 years we have enjoyed being a democratic cricket organization.

“We all have our special memories of him which we will treasure. He was truly a man who gave a great deal to the game of cricket and to everybody involved in it.

“I extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Shaheda, popularly known to us all as Poppy, his children, Mohammed Faeez and Zuraida, his extended family, his friends and colleagues both in the game of cricket and in the wider society,” he concluded.

The Proteas players will wear black armbands for its T20 International match against the West Indies on Tuesday as a gesture of respect. There will also be a minute’s silence before the start of play.