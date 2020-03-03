Cricket Cricket Hardik Pandya slams whirlwind 39-ball 105 in DY Patil T20 Cup Hardik Pandya recently returned to competitive cricket after undergoing a surgery following a lower-back injury five months ago. PTI Mumbai 03 March, 2020 22:10 IST Hardik Pandya's performance was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. - AP PTI Mumbai 03 March, 2020 22:10 IST On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday.Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in its final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.“It’s fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone,” Hardik said on DY Patil Sports Academy Facebook page. 37 ball For @hardikpandya7 #DYPATILT20 7 fours And 10 Sixes #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/nWSAugNVHa— Sharique (@Jerseyno93) March 3, 2020 On his big-hitting prowess, the 26-year-old added: “If it’s there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it.”The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago.The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank’s 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos