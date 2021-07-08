Harmanpreet Kaur on T20I series: We hope to carry the momentum

Harmanpreet Kaur believes India has the momentum going into the T20I series against England, starting in Northampton on Friday. The players are confident after defeating the host in the last ODI in Worcester.

But that win had come after India conceded the series, having lost the first two matches. “The way we bowled and fielded in the second ODI was outstanding,” she said. “Things are not easy when you are playing international cricket after a long gap. The win was important. We hope to carry forward the momentum.”

About her poor form, Harmanpreet said lack of preparation and getting infected with COVID-19 impacted her batting. “I am someone who likes to work every day,” she said. “In international cricket, you just cannot come in (after a break) and hope to get things (right straightaway). After five innings (on this tour), I know the areas that I have to work on.”

About Sneh Rana, a revelation at the tour, she said the spinning all-rounder brought balance to the team. “We need players like her who could contribute with both and ball,” the skipper said.