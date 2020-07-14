Hemang Amin, a serious candidate for the BCCI CEO role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may have appointed Hemang Amin as the interim chief executive officer (CEO) after relieving Rahul Johri last week but the Indian Premier League (IPL) chief operating officer may soon emerge as a serious candidate for the CEO’s position.



BCCI secretary Jay Shah circulated a note to state associations, late on Monday evening, informing them about Amin’s new role and Johri’s ouster. According to BCCI insiders, the “timing” of the announcement hints at Amin having emerged a contender for the CEO’s role.

The BCCI apex council is set to meet on Friday after more than two months and point No. 9 on the agenda is “discussion on appointment of new employees”. Among the major positions to be filled at the BCCI are CEO and chief financial officer, two posts that were introduced in the BCCI set-up in 2016 and 2017, respectively.



Amin being a BCCI old-timer, had joined the IPL executives’ team in 2010 after stints at the Bombay Stock Exchange and Deutsche Bank, is likely to work in his favour.

“He ticks all the boxes, has the expertise, requisite experience, has earned the trust of his colleagues and BCCI officials alike and has mastered the art of tackling different regimes,” said a former BCCI official.



“Don’t be surprised if they decide to promote Hemang rather than getting a new face just like the previous one and shell out a huge package for him,” the official added.