Switzerland, Mongolia, Tajikistan become new ICC members

The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed its newest member countries Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland at the ICC’s 78th Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

Congratulations to Mongolia, Switzerland and Tajikistan, who are now among ICC's 94 Associate Members



The ICC welcomed Mongolia and Tajikistan as the 22nd and 23rd members of the Asia region, while Switzerland is Europe’s 35th member. The game's apex body now comprises 106 members in total, including 94 associates.

The Mongolian Cricket Association (MCA) was established in 2007 and became the official national administrator of the sport in 2018.

In Switzerland, cricket was first played in 1817, and Cricket Switzerland (CS) was formed in 2014. Over the past seven years, CS has led the unification of the sport following the expulsion of the Swiss Cricket Association in 2012.

The Tajikistan Cricket Federation was officially formed in 2011 with the support of the Ministry of Sports and Olympic Committee that has led the development of infrastructure and the building of a domestic cricket structure focusing on women and junior cricket.