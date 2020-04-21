ICC CEC meeting: BCCI plans to help full members by touring them in the near future

Top executives of all the full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will discuss possible resumption of international cricket and rescheduling two new ICC tournaments — the World Test Championship and the ODI Super League — during a conference call of the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) on Thursday.

The CEC has been convened with cricket coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak all over the globe. The pandemic has thrown WTC out of gear while the start of the Super League — schedule in June with a series between Sri Lanka and South Africa — has been postponed.

Sportstar understands that the CEC may propose to postpone the WTC by a year, which would mean the final could be moved from June 2021 to June 2022. “All the cancelled series can thus be slotted in the window and the Boards can get additional time to rejig the bilateral calendar,” said an insider.

The BCCI, meanwhile, is likely to propose India touring as many full members as possible for a series in the near future — without compromising on its commitments at home — once the situation eases.

“It’s public knowledge that all the other countries’ revenue through broadcast deals depend on hosting India, so it will be our endeavour to try and help other boards as much as possible,” said a BCCI insider.

“If the T20 World Cup in Australia (scheduled for October-November) can be postponed, it could give additional window for member boards to utilise it for their domestic leagues or bilateral commitments.”

In fact, BCCI is already considering touring South Africa for a limited-overs tour in August-September to resume India’s international calendar.