Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN match today?

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

When will AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday, October 7.

What time will AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Which TV channel will broadcast AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.