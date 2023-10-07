MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN match today?

AFG vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info: Here is how and when you can watch the ODI WC match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Saturday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 02:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh‘s Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh‘s Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh‘s Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

When will AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday, October 7.

What time will AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Which TV channel will broadcast AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of AFG vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.
BANGLADESH
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

