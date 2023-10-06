MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

BAN vs AFG Prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

Published : Oct 06, 2023 22:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam unsuccessfully appeals for leg-before-wicket against Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the Asia Cup.
FILE PHOTO:Bangladesh‘s Shoriful Islam unsuccessfully appeals for leg-before-wicket against Afghanistan‘s Mohammad Nabi during the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:Bangladesh‘s Shoriful Islam unsuccessfully appeals for leg-before-wicket against Afghanistan‘s Mohammad Nabi during the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric, but it is its top-order batting that is encouraging.

However, the middle order remains more inclined towards powerful finishes than rebuilds. Even Rashid Khan is better suited for a lower-order biff, not a middle-overs spurt. Among the 15 players, there are only three left-handed batters, so leg spinners may enjoy taking on this line-up.

FULL PREVIEW - World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh

BAN vs AFG PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH
Shakib al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.
AFGHANISTAN
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai.
BAN vs AFG DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
Litton Das (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
BATTERS
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy
ALL-ROUNDERS
Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi,
BOWLERS
Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan (vc), Noor Ahmad, Mustafizur Rahman
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
AFGHANISTAN
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN vs AFG LIVE?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
