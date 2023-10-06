BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric, but it is its top-order batting that is encouraging.

However, the middle order remains more inclined towards powerful finishes than rebuilds. Even Rashid Khan is better suited for a lower-order biff, not a middle-overs spurt. Among the 15 players, there are only three left-handed batters, so leg spinners may enjoy taking on this line-up.

FULL PREVIEW - World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh

BAN vs AFG PREDICTED XI BANGLADESH Shakib al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed. AFGHANISTAN Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai.

BAN vs AFG DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPERS Litton Das (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz BATTERS Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy ALL-ROUNDERS Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, BOWLERS Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan (vc), Noor Ahmad, Mustafizur Rahman

THE SQUADS BANGLADESH Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. AFGHANISTAN Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

