BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric, but it is its top-order batting that is encouraging.
However, the middle order remains more inclined towards powerful finishes than rebuilds. Even Rashid Khan is better suited for a lower-order biff, not a middle-overs spurt. Among the 15 players, there are only three left-handed batters, so leg spinners may enjoy taking on this line-up.
FULL PREVIEW - World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh
BAN vs AFG PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH
AFGHANISTAN
BAN vs AFG DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
AFGHANISTAN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN vs AFG LIVE?
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
