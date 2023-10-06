Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
The two teams have locked horns 15 times in ODIs, with Bangladesh winning nine times and Afghanistan winning six times.
PREVIEW - World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh
The two Asian sides have squared off against each other twice in the ODI World Cup with Bangladesh winning in both occasions (2015 and 2019)
Here are the overall stats and records in ODIs between Bangladesh and Afghanistan
BAN vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
BAN vs AFG - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
BAN vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN BAN vs AFG ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN
|14
|457
|35.15
|87.21
|86
|Shakib Al Hassan (BAN)
|14
|399
|30.69
|82.43
|63
|Litton Das (BAN)
|9
|378
|47.25
|87.70
|136
MOST WICKETS IN BAN vs AFG ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shakib Al Hassan (BAN)
|14
|27
|4.18
|19.51
|5/29
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|10
|19
|4.76
|18.84
|4/44
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|12
|19
|3.91
|24.10
|3/35
THE SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy wins bronze in men’s singles event
- ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
- ICC World Cup 2023: Bas de Leede’s all-rounds heroics in vain as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in campaign opener
- Babar Azam’s Indian superfan Alaysha makes 850-km journey from Bhopal to Hyderabad to watch Pakistan captain in action
- ISL 2023-24: Homecoming for Thapa as wounded Chennaiyin aims to bounce back against Mohun Bagan SG
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE