ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The two teams have locked horns 15 times in ODIs, with Bangladesh winning nine times and Afghanistan winning six times.

PREVIEW - World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh

The two Asian sides have squared off against each other twice in the ODI World Cup with Bangladesh winning in both occasions (2015 and 2019)

Here are the overall stats and records in ODIs between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

BAN vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 15 Bangladesh won: 9 Afghanistan won: 6 Last result: Bangladesh won by 89 runs (September 3, 2023 at Lahore)

BAN vs AFG - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS 2015: Bangladesh won by 105 runs (Canberra) 2019: Bangladesh won by 62 runs (Southampton)

BAN vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS BAN (highest score) vs AFG: 334/4 (50) (Lahore, 2023) BAN (lowest score) vs AFG: 119 (42.1) (Abu Dhabi, 2018) AFG (highest score) vs BAN: 331/9 (5) (Chattogram, 2023) AFG (lowest score) vs BAN: 126 (45.2) (Chattogram, 2023) BAN (highest individual score) vs AFG: Litton Das - 136 BAN (best bowling) vs AFG: Shakib Al Hassan 5/29 AFG (highest individual score) vs BAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 145 AFG (best bowling) vs BAN: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/54

MOST RUNS IN BAN vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN 14 457 35.15 87.21 86 Shakib Al Hassan (BAN) 14 399 30.69 82.43 63 Litton Das (BAN) 9 378 47.25 87.70 136

MOST WICKETS IN BAN vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Shakib Al Hassan (BAN) 14 27 4.18 19.51 5/29 Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 10 19 4.76 18.84 4/44 Rashid Khan (AFG) 12 19 3.91 24.10 3/35