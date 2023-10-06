MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets

BAN vs AFG: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Saturday. 

Published : Oct 06, 2023 21:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan team during a practice session.
Afghanistan team during a practice session. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Afghanistan team during a practice session. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The two teams have locked horns 15 times in ODIs, with Bangladesh winning nine times and Afghanistan winning six times.

PREVIEW - World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh

The two Asian sides have squared off against each other twice in the ODI World Cup with Bangladesh winning in both occasions (2015 and 2019)

Here are the overall stats and records in ODIs between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

BAN vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 15
Bangladesh won: 9
Afghanistan won: 6
Last result: Bangladesh won by 89 runs (September 3, 2023 at Lahore)
BAN vs AFG - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
2015: Bangladesh won by 105 runs (Canberra)
2019: Bangladesh won by 62 runs (Southampton)
BAN vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
BAN (highest score) vs AFG: 334/4 (50) (Lahore, 2023)
BAN (lowest score) vs AFG: 119 (42.1) (Abu Dhabi, 2018)
AFG (highest score) vs BAN: 331/9 (5) (Chattogram, 2023)
AFG (lowest score) vs BAN: 126 (45.2) (Chattogram, 2023)
BAN (highest individual score) vs AFG: Litton Das - 136
BAN (best bowling) vs AFG: Shakib Al Hassan 5/29
AFG (highest individual score) vs BAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 145
AFG (best bowling) vs BAN: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/54

MOST RUNS IN BAN vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN 14 457 35.15 87.21 86
Shakib Al Hassan (BAN) 14 399 30.69 82.43 63
Litton Das (BAN) 9 378 47.25 87.70 136

MOST WICKETS IN BAN vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shakib Al Hassan (BAN) 14 27 4.18 19.51 5/29
Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 10 19 4.76 18.84 4/44
Rashid Khan (AFG) 12 19 3.91 24.10 3/35
THE SQUADS
Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Das (Vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan - Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy wins bronze in men’s singles event
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Bas de Leede’s all-rounds heroics in vain as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in campaign opener
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Babar Azam’s Indian superfan Alaysha makes 850-km journey from Bhopal to Hyderabad to watch Pakistan captain in action
    V.S. Aravind
  5. ISL 2023-24: Homecoming for Thapa as wounded Chennaiyin aims to bounce back against Mohun Bagan SG
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Dravid backs Suryakumar to shine, stresses on importance of ODIs before World Cup game
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Bas de Leede’s all-rounds heroics in vain as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in campaign opener
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. South Africa looks to bury ghosts of the past to start World Cup challenge afresh against Sri Lanka
    Rakesh Rao
  5. BAN vs AFG: World Cup’s youngest team, Afghanistan, ready to surprise seasoned Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy wins bronze in men’s singles event
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs; Bangladesh vs Afghanistan stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Bas de Leede’s all-rounds heroics in vain as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in campaign opener
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Babar Azam’s Indian superfan Alaysha makes 850-km journey from Bhopal to Hyderabad to watch Pakistan captain in action
    V.S. Aravind
  5. ISL 2023-24: Homecoming for Thapa as wounded Chennaiyin aims to bounce back against Mohun Bagan SG
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment