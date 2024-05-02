MagazineBuy Print

India’s T20 World Cup Squad: Picked Samson for his ability to bat in middle order; no discussion on Kohli’s strike rate, says Agarkar

“We feel Sanju has the ability to come down the order, if need be. Rishabh (Pant) has been batting at No.5 or No. 6. That was more the thinking about the slots we needed,” said Agarkar.

Published : May 02, 2024 20:01 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the national selection committee, during the press conference held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.
Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the national selection committee, during the press conference held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the national selection committee, during the press conference held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The national selection committee decided to include Sanju Samson in India’s provisional 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup because of his ‘ability to bat down the order’.

According to Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the committee, “We feel Sanju has the ability to come down the order, if need be. Rishabh (Pant) has been batting at No. 5 or No. 6. That was more the thinking about the slots we needed. These two were better at this point. Guys who spend a bit more time in the later part of the innings at the World Cup, that was the thinking…”

While Samson was rewarded for his consistent performance for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League - 385 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.08 - K.L. Rahul missed the cut despite amassing 406 runs in 10 outings so far.

“KL is a terrific player, we all know that,” Agarkar said. “The thing is we were looking at guys batting in the middle order, and at the moment, KL is batting at the top…”

READ | Rinku Singh not at fault for missing out on T20 World Cup squad: Ajit Agarkar

Pant has had a fairy-tale-like comeback to professional cricket 15 months after a horrific car crash. In the ongoing IPL, he scored 398 runs in his first 11 innings for Delhi Capitals, maintaining a strike rate of 158.56, and also proved his mettle behind the stumps.

Of Kohli’s strike rate

Meanwhile, Agarkar also made it clear that there were no discussions over Virat Kohli’s strike-rate. The superstar’s strike rate at the ongoing Indian Premier League has been a topic of discussion lately. Despite scoring 500 runs from 10 innings, his runs have come at a strike rate of 147.49, leading to speculations. However, Agarkar straight-batted the issue.

“We have not been discussing it (Kohli’s strike rate). He has been in great form, no concerns there at all. You are still going to a World Cup, there is still a gap there. That’s where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turns out like the IPL. If 220 (pitch) plays like 220, we have the skills. At the end of the day when you turn up for a World Cup, the pressure is different,” Agarkar said.

